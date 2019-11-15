2 Killed, Score Injured In Fuel Tanker Explosion On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

At least two persons had been confirmed dead and score of people got injured in the fuel tanker explosion that occurred at Bible College Bus-stop along the ever busy Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Thursday night.

It was gathered that the tanker fell while approaching a Shoprite Shopping Mall at toll gate, in the Sango -Ota area of Ogun state before busting into flames that left about seventeen vehicles burnt.

Confirming the tragic incident Muinat Adeleke-Ashimi, who spoke on behalf of the Acting Director of Ogun Fire Service, Margaret Adeseye explained the deceased persons were found around 4:00am in the early hours of Friday.

According to her, “The petrol tanker skidded off the road, which resulted in the fire. Our men arrived at the scene at 12.14am. The fire was extinguished around 4am when two casualties were found — a male and a female.

Also commenting on the development, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Assistant Corps Commander in Ota, Ganiyu Akeem, told journalists that 17 vehicles were burnt in the accident that happened around 11.55 p.m. on Thursday.

According to him, the incident occurred when the lone tanker fell and spilled its inflammable content into the drainage channel, saying the tanker ignited fire that consumed items in the vicinity.

He listed the 17 vehicles to include one tanker trailer, 10 articulated vehicles, three cars, and three commercial buses.

This resulted in heavy traffic congestion on the route as government agencies strive to evacuate the charred remains and vehicles.

It was also gathered that the two corpses that were burnt beyond recognition were deposited at Ifo General Mortuary.

