OPINION
2023: South East Presidency Possible
President of Nigeria of South East extraction is possible in 2023, if
Southern Nigerian people are united and want it to become a reality. I
have seen and heard many people expressing reservations about the
possibility of president of South East extraction in Nigeria in 2023
when it seems as if some power brokers in the North appeared not to
support the idea. But I posit that the major threat to South East
producing president in 2023 is Southern Nigerians and not Northern
Nigerians. To buttress my point I want to project a road map to
producing South East President in 2023 if the South is united.
If the South South geopolitical zone; South West geopolitical zone and
South East geopolitical zone are united and speak with one voice,
South East presidency in 2023 is a forgone conclusion. With united
South, 17 states of the Southern Nigeria will be already in the bag
even before the election. The battleground states will be North
Central Nigeria or the amorphous Middle Belt. Here we have Plateau,
Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, FCT Abuja, that are more likely to vote for a
South East candidate in 2023 and then get 25 per cent of the votes in
Gombe, Kaduna and Adamawa states, and the president of Nigeria of
South East extraction becomes a reality. It is almost the same route
that took Dr Goodluck Jonathan to presidency in 2011. Remember that in
2011, Jonathan did not win the Kano votes, but he won in Lagos to
cancel out Kano’s massive votes won by General Muhammadu Buhari, the
presidential candidate of the now defunct CPC. Note also that Jonathan
won all the Southern Nigerian states with the exception of Osun State.
One can therefore see that it is not any cabal or northerners that
would stop South East presidency in 2023, it is Southern disunity that
will.
I have also heard people say that South East presidency is not
possible because the Igbos are not united and never speaks with one
voice. Those who parrot this knew that it is a lie, but they say it
anyways. I have never seen a people more united like the Igbos of
Nigeria. They were united and fought a Civil War for three years
against the greatest army in Africa that was backed by world super
powers, United States, USSR, United Kingdom among others. If that is
not a sign of unity, I don’t know what is. After the war in 1979, the
South East states of Imo and Anambra voted massively for the Nigerian
Peoples Party (NPP) that had former independence president, Dr Nnamdi
Azikiwe as its presidential candidate, the same way the Yoruba states
of the South West voted massively for UPN, the party that had Chief
Obafemi Awolowo as its presidential candidate. If South East were not
united how come the zone voted massively for NPP in 1979?
In 1999 the South East people voted massively for the Peoples
Democratic Party (PDP) with no exception. For a zone that has five
states and all the states voted PDP in 1999 to be described as not
united, means that unity has a different meaning for some people.
While the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) remains a popular
party in the South East, the zone has always voted for PDP
presidential candidates from Obasanjo to Yar’Adua and Jonathan and if
that is not a sign of unity I don’t know what is.
I think the problem is not that the Igbo are not united for the
presidential mandate, it is that the people of Southern Nigeria and
the rest of the country are yet to be united for Igbo presidency, the
way they were for Yoruba presidency in 1999 when Obasanjo emerged
president.
If Nigeria wants South East presidency to become a reality there is
already a template on ground that could be followed. The template that
produced only Yoruba presidential candidates in 1999 is the best
option.
I therefore agree with the former minister of Power and former vice
chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Professor Chinedu
Nebo who suggested that all political parties in Nigeria should zone
their presidential ticket to the South East in 2023. Delivering a
keynote address at the inauguration of FCT chapter of South-East for
President 2023 (SEFORP 2032), the former vice chancellor, insisted
that Nigeria is better and stronger together, but must restructure its
political structure to give justice to all Nigerians irrespective of
religion, ethnic or political group.
He advised political parties to zone their presidential ticket to
southeast as was the case some years back which led to the emergence
of Olusegun Obasanjo, as President in 1999.
He said: “Only southeast had a taste of the President for less than a
year during the period of Aguiyi Ironsi. Other regions have had the
taste of the executive powers for 11 years, eight years and several
other years.
“Undoubtedly, people of southeast have contributed greatly to the
political and socioeconomic development of Nigeria, in spite of
unfriendly treatment, unfavourable political and economic policies
they received by the state.
“In spite of that, they have shown resilience, resourcefulness,
intelligence, diligence and commitment to Nigerian project. But
political players must keenly consider the region in political power
sharing in the spirit of justice and fairness.”
It is therefore obvious that if political parties follow the 1999
template that produced mainly Yoruba presidential candidates alongside
united Southern Nigeria and some sections of the Northern populace,
the South East presidential mandate will become a reality in 2023.
Let it also be known that if the political class decides that the
presidency must come from the South East, there will be multiplicity
of voices in form of aspirants and candidates from the zone. This is
not a sign of disunity or lack of speaking with one voice; rather it
is a measure of the political sophistication and vibrancy of the
leadership recruitment process of the zone. But the important thing is
for Nigerians to choose from among these leaders who they think can
make a better president for the good of all Nigerians. If the two
major political parties in Nigeria; APC and PDP and the other smaller
parties zone the presidential ticket to the South East, it would be
hotly contested but that does not mean the people are not united.
Let us not forget in a hurry that in 1999 when the political class
decided that the Yoruba should produce the president of Nigeria, the
Yoruba socio-cultural pressure group Afenifere metamorphosed to the
Alliance for Democracy (AD) and under this political party decided
that its preferred presidential candidate was former minister of
Finance and former secretary to the government of the federation,
Chief Olu Falae. In the 1999 presidential election all the South West
states voted for Falae, but their vote was not enough to make him
president. The Yoruba rejected candidate, former military head of
state and the candidate of the PDP, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was
preferred by the rest of Nigeria and he was overwhelmingly elected
president.
The political class that decided that the president should come from
the South West in 1999 was aware of likely disagreement in the zone in
selecting candidates that was why the best option was to encourage the
political parties to restrict their choice of candidates to the zone.
The same thing could and should be done in 2023 to ensure the
emergency of president from the South East.
If however for whatever reason the political class decides that the
power will not be going to the South East, it will not be that the
people of South East are not united, rather it is that the rest of
Nigeria has failed to unite to actualize South East presidency. It
will only be added along the long list of discontents and
marginalization being felt by the zone, which does not encourage
unity, peace and justice.
Uwadima, Author and Journalist writes from Abuja
