2023: South East Presidency Possible

President of Nigeria of South East extraction is possible in 2023, if

Southern Nigerian people are united and want it to become a reality. I

have seen and heard many people expressing reservations about the

possibility of president of South East extraction in Nigeria in 2023

when it seems as if some power brokers in the North appeared not to

support the idea. But I posit that the major threat to South East

producing president in 2023 is Southern Nigerians and not Northern

Nigerians. To buttress my point I want to project a road map to

producing South East President in 2023 if the South is united.

If the South South geopolitical zone; South West geopolitical zone and

South East geopolitical zone are united and speak with one voice,

South East presidency in 2023 is a forgone conclusion. With united

South, 17 states of the Southern Nigeria will be already in the bag

even before the election. The battleground states will be North

Central Nigeria or the amorphous Middle Belt. Here we have Plateau,

Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, FCT Abuja, that are more likely to vote for a

South East candidate in 2023 and then get 25 per cent of the votes in

Gombe, Kaduna and Adamawa states, and the president of Nigeria of

South East extraction becomes a reality. It is almost the same route

that took Dr Goodluck Jonathan to presidency in 2011. Remember that in

2011, Jonathan did not win the Kano votes, but he won in Lagos to

cancel out Kano’s massive votes won by General Muhammadu Buhari, the

presidential candidate of the now defunct CPC. Note also that Jonathan

won all the Southern Nigerian states with the exception of Osun State.

One can therefore see that it is not any cabal or northerners that

would stop South East presidency in 2023, it is Southern disunity that

will.

I have also heard people say that South East presidency is not

possible because the Igbos are not united and never speaks with one

voice. Those who parrot this knew that it is a lie, but they say it

anyways. I have never seen a people more united like the Igbos of

Nigeria. They were united and fought a Civil War for three years

against the greatest army in Africa that was backed by world super

powers, United States, USSR, United Kingdom among others. If that is

not a sign of unity, I don’t know what is. After the war in 1979, the

South East states of Imo and Anambra voted massively for the Nigerian

Peoples Party (NPP) that had former independence president, Dr Nnamdi

Azikiwe as its presidential candidate, the same way the Yoruba states

of the South West voted massively for UPN, the party that had Chief

Obafemi Awolowo as its presidential candidate. If South East were not

united how come the zone voted massively for NPP in 1979?

In 1999 the South East people voted massively for the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP) with no exception. For a zone that has five

states and all the states voted PDP in 1999 to be described as not

united, means that unity has a different meaning for some people.

While the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) remains a popular

party in the South East, the zone has always voted for PDP

presidential candidates from Obasanjo to Yar’Adua and Jonathan and if

that is not a sign of unity I don’t know what is.

I think the problem is not that the Igbo are not united for the

presidential mandate, it is that the people of Southern Nigeria and

the rest of the country are yet to be united for Igbo presidency, the

way they were for Yoruba presidency in 1999 when Obasanjo emerged

president.

If Nigeria wants South East presidency to become a reality there is

already a template on ground that could be followed. The template that

produced only Yoruba presidential candidates in 1999 is the best

option.

I therefore agree with the former minister of Power and former vice

chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Professor Chinedu

Nebo who suggested that all political parties in Nigeria should zone

their presidential ticket to the South East in 2023. Delivering a

keynote address at the inauguration of FCT chapter of South-East for

President 2023 (SEFORP 2032), the former vice chancellor, insisted

that Nigeria is better and stronger together, but must restructure its

political structure to give justice to all Nigerians irrespective of

religion, ethnic or political group.

He advised political parties to zone their presidential ticket to

southeast as was the case some years back which led to the emergence

of Olusegun Obasanjo, as President in 1999.

He said: “Only southeast had a taste of the President for less than a

year during the period of Aguiyi Ironsi. Other regions have had the

taste of the executive powers for 11 years, eight years and several

other years.

“Undoubtedly, people of southeast have contributed greatly to the

political and socioeconomic development of Nigeria, in spite of

unfriendly treatment, unfavourable political and economic policies

they received by the state.

“In spite of that, they have shown resilience, resourcefulness,

intelligence, diligence and commitment to Nigerian project. But

political players must keenly consider the region in political power

sharing in the spirit of justice and fairness.”

It is therefore obvious that if political parties follow the 1999

template that produced mainly Yoruba presidential candidates alongside

united Southern Nigeria and some sections of the Northern populace,

the South East presidential mandate will become a reality in 2023.

Let it also be known that if the political class decides that the

presidency must come from the South East, there will be multiplicity

of voices in form of aspirants and candidates from the zone. This is

not a sign of disunity or lack of speaking with one voice; rather it

is a measure of the political sophistication and vibrancy of the

leadership recruitment process of the zone. But the important thing is

for Nigerians to choose from among these leaders who they think can

make a better president for the good of all Nigerians. If the two

major political parties in Nigeria; APC and PDP and the other smaller

parties zone the presidential ticket to the South East, it would be

hotly contested but that does not mean the people are not united.

Let us not forget in a hurry that in 1999 when the political class

decided that the Yoruba should produce the president of Nigeria, the

Yoruba socio-cultural pressure group Afenifere metamorphosed to the

Alliance for Democracy (AD) and under this political party decided

that its preferred presidential candidate was former minister of

Finance and former secretary to the government of the federation,

Chief Olu Falae. In the 1999 presidential election all the South West

states voted for Falae, but their vote was not enough to make him

president. The Yoruba rejected candidate, former military head of

state and the candidate of the PDP, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was

preferred by the rest of Nigeria and he was overwhelmingly elected

president.

The political class that decided that the president should come from

the South West in 1999 was aware of likely disagreement in the zone in

selecting candidates that was why the best option was to encourage the

political parties to restrict their choice of candidates to the zone.

The same thing could and should be done in 2023 to ensure the

emergency of president from the South East.

If however for whatever reason the political class decides that the

power will not be going to the South East, it will not be that the

people of South East are not united, rather it is that the rest of

Nigeria has failed to unite to actualize South East presidency. It

will only be added along the long list of discontents and

marginalization being felt by the zone, which does not encourage

unity, peace and justice.

Uwadima, Author and Journalist writes from Abuja

