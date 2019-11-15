Adequate Information Will Curb Diabetes In Nigeria – DICOMAG

As the world focuses attention on diabetes, a disease that affects about 425 million adults and 1.1 million children worldwide, including more than five million Nigerian adults, Diabetes Control Media Advocacy Group (DICOMAG), has called on the Nigerian government to intensify efforts in providing adequate information to assist the public in recognizing the signs and symptoms of the condition and the available preventing options.

Director of Communication, DICOMAG, Mrs Yinka Shokunbi said every year, diabetes reportedly kills about four million people worldwide and is associated with serious consequences such as stroke, blindness, limb amputation, kidney disease and cardiovascular disease.

She said diabetes is on the increase globally, and there are millions of people living with it who are not aware that they have it.

Indeed, it has been estimated that 1 in 2 people currently living with diabetes is undiagnosed, says Shokunbi, adding that the condition remains one of the largest global health emergencies of the 21st century, largely because of its severe and deadly consequences.

“This is a disease that affects virtually all organs of the body, resulting in loss of vision, dental problem, kidney failure, cardiovascular disease, lower limb amputation, sexual dysfunction, among others, when not properly controlled – sadly a situation faced by Nigerians living with diabetes today.

“Yet, many cases of type 2 diabetes, the commonest type, can be prevented through a healthy lifestyle. Also, a good control by affected individuals can also prevent the deadly consequences of the condition.

“It is in the light of this that DICOMAG urges members of the public to learn more about the warning signs of diabetes and also find our if they are at risk of the disease.

“Also, people living with diabetes need the support of their family to cope with the financial and emotional pressure that accompanies a diabetes diagnosis. There is a great need to embrace a healthy diet, increased physical activity and maintaining a healthy body weight, all of which can be easily achieved when the every member of the family is involved.”

She also observed that awareness about diabetes remains too low in the country, saying this is responsible for the detection of a large number of cases only when complications had set in.

Shokunbi therefore called on governments, healthcare providers and other stakeholders to intensify their efforts in providing adequate information to assist the public in recognizing the signs and symptoms of the condition and the available preventing options.

