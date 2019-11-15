APC, PDP In War Of Words Over Proposed Airport In Benue

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Benue State chapter, has called on Governor Samuel Ortom to check his priority list and start thinking of realistic projects rather than dwelling in self delusion. It also lamented the resurrection of the airport project, which it said has only confirmed the speculations that the governor is venturing into personal flight services. In a statement signed by the acting state publicity secretary, James Ornguga, the party was reacting to the pronouncement of the governor on Tuesday during the presentation of the 2020 budget proposals that he is planning to build an airport in the state.

The publicity secretary James Ornguga said, the party is astounded over the declaration by the governor, that he would convert the land meant for the earlier proposed Cargo Airport for another airport. According to the party, it doubted the genuineness of the current project considering that the total cost of the abandoned Cargo Airport, according to the governor’s chief press secretary, Terver Akase was N37billion with Benue State government providing 100 hectares of land in addition to N5billion as equity contribution, representing 15 per cent of the total cost of the project.

But in a swift reaction, the publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said, “We first of all acknowledge the fact that the opposition party has the right to hold an opinion about the policies and actions of the administration of the governor.

“However, the validity or otherwise of such views must still be measured against the majority opinion of the Benue people who are and will always be the ultimate target beneficiaries of any policy and action of the administration.” The PDP reminded APC that the same Cargo Airport project for which they are today lampooning the Ortom administration over was conceived, and initiated under their watch. “If they had guided the administration right the project would not have ended up a ‘white elephant project’ like they now seek to derogatorily label it,” the PDP said.

