APOSTLE CHIBUZOR CHINYERE: 21st Century Towering Giant

Indeed, the 19th, 20th & 21st centuries have produced men and women of proven greatness, courage, intellect, foresight, sagacity, fortitude and benevolence ranging from Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, Vladimir Lenin, Mao Tse Tung, Charles De Gaulle, Mahatma Gandhi, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Indira Gandhi, Mikhail Gorbachev, John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Franklin Roosevelt, Lee Yuan Kew, Barack Obama, Margaret Thatcher, Marshall Tito, Kim II Sung, Mother Theresa, Ronald Reagan, Helmut Schmidt, Angela Merkel, John Macmillan, Fidel Castro, Che Guevara, Juan Peron, Tony Blair, Bill Clinton, Nelson Mandela, Fredrick De Klerk, Jomo Kenyatta, Julius Nyerere, Ho Chi Minh, Mahathir Mohammed, Harry Truman, Salvador Allende, Victor Hugo, Napoleon Bonaparte, George Washington, Francis Mitterrand, and so much more.

These eminent personalities distinguished themselves at critical periods in their nation’s history when they had to mobilize human and material resources in order to combat and ultimately defeat social, political and economic forces that threatened the present and future sustenance, stability and prosperity of their various nations. Therefore they have been duly honored and garlanded in the pantheons of the great, the noble, the exalted and the revered of all times.

However at the dawn of the 21st century (2000-date) historians, sociologists, publicists, civil society groups, social affairs commentariats and blue chip policy think tanks have identified a spiritual, social, moral, religious, humanitarian crusader and grassroots empowerment progenitor in the outstanding personality of the distinguished General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) and Founder/President of the legendary OPM Foundation that has overwhelming uplifted the welfare and wellbeing of millions of women, youths, widows, the infirm, the physically challenged, the indigent, the denizens and other vulnerable segments of society in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean and North America. His empowerment and upliftment programs include a skills acquisition scheme to equip beneficiaries for hairdressing, tailoring, bead making, aquaculture, poultry, animal husbandry and more; the ‘Operation 45,000 Free Schools’ project designed to train over 45,000 less privileged children in standard schools constructed by OPM Foundation throughout Nigeria. The beneficiaries are provided with free textbooks, free uniforms, and they even go on excursions within and outside the country; the establishment of the first all-girls Technical College in Africa totally free of tuition, accommodation, or any other fee.

The girls-only technical college is the first of its kind in Africa; Donation of a plot of land and farm seedlings to each of 100 individuals to enable them embark on subsistence and commercial farming; anti-human trafficking program: 11 pregnant young girls had been trafficked to a fake orphanage and kept in unlawful custody, so that when they were delivered of babies they would be sold and the young mothers promised money by the traffickers. OPM Foundation gave the pregnant ladies free feeding and accommodation, and registered them in ante-natal care programs free of charge. The girls have been trained in various skills and are presently enrolled free of charge in the OPM Foundation standard schools; anti-prostitution program: OPM Foundation converted 36 former commercial sex workers within Rivers state. They were offered free accommodation and food, while they were trained in several skills. Those with children had their kids enrolled in the free OPM schools program. Several of the former sex workers are now happily married; OPM Foundation operates free boutiques were clothes, shoes, hats, etc. are shared to the less privileged; free computer training centre at Elele Prisons; free tailoring and computer centre at Rumuyi, Emohua LGA, Rivers State; OPM free restaurant in Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Free primary and nursery school at Ohanku, Abia state; free ICT-based nursery/primary school in Port Harcourt, Rivers state; construction of a housing estate in Rumoukwurusho, Rumuigbo and Aluu communities in Rivers state; construction of two-bedroom flats for numerous widows; a multi-skill acquisition centre to train Nigerians in oil and gas, carpentry, tailoring, rig welding, free driving school etc; free lunch, free computer training, free textbooks and fully equipped laboratory for students in Port Harcourt; provision of free water borehole for Nkukpuwa community in Abia state; feeding and caring for thousands of homeless people in Houston, Texas.

The OPM Foundation also rehabilitated militants, armed robbers and commercial sex workers and feed them every day. We also give them accommodation and we are also feeding them. The foundation’s other achievements include empowerment, alms-giving and commissioning of a free Computer Training Centre at Elele prison in Rivers. Others are the award of university scholarship to the poor apart from the free nursery, primary and secondary schools education. It has also commissioned free tailoring centre and provided water borehole to the people of Rumuji and other communities in Rivers, to alleviate the problem of water scarcity in the area. Over 50 assault rifles were recovered by the OPM Foundation from suspected cultists and handed over to the police as part of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere’s social rehabilitation and crime prevention action program.

Indeed while the other aforementioned leaders, statesmen and activities were limited to the protection and advancement of their countries and continents, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere’s sphere of influence extends to entire continents and he has physically uplifted and empowered millions of people sorely utilizing his personal resources and not depending on public funds or private charities for that matter.

For instance while Sir Winston Churchill, President Franklin Roosevelt and Joseph Stalin, wartime leaders of Britain, America and the Soviet Union respectively battled Nazi Germany and imperial Japan to submission with public funds, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has handily defeated the hydra-headed ills of poverty, illiteracy, disease and homelessness with his personal resources, therefore his achievement is undoubtedly more noteworthy on account of his altruism, generosity and self sacrifice.

In the early 60s, three youthful, energetic and foresighted statesmen came to dominate the socio-political stratum of American society notably, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Martin Luther King and Robert Francis Kennedy with their rigid insistence on the equality of all men, civil liberties for the oppressed blacks, Latinos, Asians etc and the emancipation and empowerment of the poor, the rural, the disenfranchised and the dispossessed of the nation. These civil rights icons came to define the scope and direction of the liberal progressive agenda that they were widely regarded as giants of the 20th century not just the mid 60s.

However Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere towers above those progressive icons due to the fact that his character disposition was eminently more disciplined and higher principled than them. For instance allegations of heavy drinking, adultery, and ruthless political shenanigans trailed the progressive trio while Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has never been faulted on any of those counts. Also President John Kennedy stands accused of betraying the Cuban rebels who attempted to overthrow the Fidel Castro regime in the failed CIA-backed Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961.

In stark contrast, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere is renowned for his consistency, honour, principle and steadfastness, has always stood by his words and remains true to friends and associates no matter the situation or circumstance. And crucially his empowerment and upliftment of millions of men, women, youths and children across the world has been carried out without any regard to political calculation, gain or advantage; only for the advancement of the human race regardless of ethnic, religious or sectional affiliations.

While President Ronald Reagan, Mikhail Gorbachev, Barack Obama, Charles De Gaulle and Abraham Lincoln have been celebrated as men of substance and calibre who fought tenaciously to protect the interests of their various peoples and nations, Apostle Chibuzor Chineyere on the other hand stands several notches higher as his social and economic liberation mission is not restricted to his country (Nigeria), or continent (Africa), but encompasses all the continents of the world, no matter the race, black, Caucasian, Asian, Hispanic, Red Indian etc. Indeed the whole world is Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere’s vast constituency that the sun never sets like the British Empire of yore.

Dwelling on those empirical evidence, historical occurrences and political situations, the unanimous verdict remains immutable and implacable: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere is the undisputed giant of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries all rolled into one as his courage, foresight, intellect, sagacity, honesty, principle, charisma, benevolence and compassion is unrivalled, unchallenged, unassailable, unprecedented, undisputed and unbeatable for all time. To God be the glory.

