Bayelsa Guber: YIAGA Africa Raises Alarm on Violence Ahead Saturdays Elections

YIAGA AFRICA Watching the Vote (WTV) has raised the alarm over potential security threats and violence ahead of Saturdays, November 16 elections in Bayelsa.

Presenting the pre-election press briefing on the 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Chair, Co-Chair and Project Director YIAGA AFRICA Watching the Vote-Bayelsa Observation Mission Dr. Aisha Abdullahi, Ezenwa Nwagwu and Cynthia Mbamalu respectively raised the alarm on high security threats, recruitment of thugs and arms stockpiling.

According to the Trio “Bayelsa state has a history of electoral violence engineered by politicians who want to win elections at all costs in the state, especially with the battle for the control of the riverine areas.

They observed that the recruitment of thugs and militants and the gathering of arms to deploy violence is a major threat to a credible election. Stating that reports on this were received from Southern Ijaw, Brass, Sagbama and Yenagoa.

“In addition to this, is the threat of community conflicts that may impact on the election especially with the recent incident in Ekeremor LGA where a clash over a community election led to a major crisis with some houses burnt. The recent violence clashes between PDP and APC supporters resulting in the death of 3 citizens in Nembe when PDP attempted to hold a campaign rally in Nembe LGA also posed an additional challenge”

Other issues raised by the group included Buying of PVCs and Vote Buying Prevalent, Community Collusion, Displacement of Voters Due to Flooding and Logistical Concerns given the likelihood of rain before and on election-day as well as the difficult terrain.

According to them “ Incidents such as violent physical or verbal attacks, vandalism or destruction of properties and candidates’ posters, inflammatory or inciting statements and recruitment of political thugs were recorded across all four reporting periods.

YIAGA Africa in its recommendation called on INEC to continue to act with utmost professionalism and impartiality, ensure it has an effective oversight mechanism to guarantee compliance with electoral law and guidelines especially in the administration of the election and show utmost professionalism in the timely, effective and secure deployment of its staff, materials (sensitive and insensitive) and other resources needed for the election will enable early commencement of polls.

It further called on INEC to ensure that there is proper coordination with security agencies for effectiveness and safety of personnel and materials deployment among others

YIAGA Africa urged that early warning signs of election violence should be addressed by relevant security agencies to avoid escalation or spillover on election day as well as ensure protection for vulnerable voters especially women and persons with disability, they must enforce appropriate sanctions to any form of violation of rights to vote.

It further called on political parties candidates and their supporters to show commitment to electoral accountability by respecting the rules governing the conduct of the elections and refrain from deploying violence and to win the election at all cost and urged Voters and citizens to be security conscious and report any suspicious movement or threat to violence to the appropriate security agencies.

