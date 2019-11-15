Bayelsa, Kogi Guber: Group Urges Support for PWDs

Ahead of the Bayelsa, Kogi Gubernatorial elections, Executive Director, Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), David O. Anyaele has called on citizens to support persons with disabilities to participate and ensure Equal Voting Access for all.

He stressed the above while recognizing that people with disabilities are generally known to be disadvantaged in the society, and consequently suffer many deprivations and denial of their rights, especially during elections.

According to Anyaele “Appreciating that voting in elections has been recognized as one of the rights of citizens with disabilities that is often violated and ignored. The plight of Persons with Disabilities is further compounded by societal attitude, which often entails looking down on persons with disabilities even on election days. For this reason, many citizens with disabilities suffer the violation of their rights and disenfranchisement in silence”

He maintained that the Commission has not been satisfactory to Persons with Disabilities; issues like negative attitude of INEC adhoc staff to citizens with disabilities, denial of priority voting to voters with disabilities, absence of sign language Interpreters for the deaf at polling units, Absence of Braille Materials for the blind, inaccessible polling units with lots of mobility barriers have continued to hinder the effective participation of Persons with Disabilities participation during elections in the country.

Anyaele stressed that a Credible, Free and Fair elections to a person with disabilities means that election is conducted in an atmosphere free from all forms of barrier to polling units, communication, participation and negative attitude of adhoc staff of INEC, political parties, electorates, and security agents.

He maintained that INEC is under obligation to implement the disability Act and INEC policy for the participation of persons with disabilities in elections, which provides rights to priority voting, none discrimination, access to public building

The executive director called on the INEC to implement the disability act by ensuring that all barriers that hinders persons with disabilities from participating in elections are removed, further calling on all Eligible voters with disabilities to go out enmass to cast their vote to the candidate of their choice.

He further called on the INEC to guide election security agencies on election day security to ensure voters goes to the poll peacefully, as election day violence may hinder eligible voters with disabilities from participating in the elections

The goal of this campaign is to ensure that eligible female and male persons with disabilities gain Equal Voting Access during Elections in Nigeria. The core objectives for this campaign include- examining militating and facilitating factors on persons with disabilities participation in elections. Sensitizing stakeholders on Equal Voting Access for Persons with Disabilities during Elections and mobilizing Persons with Disabilities Participation in Elections.

The Activist appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act early this year, which made robust provisions for the participation of persons with disabilities in the socio-economic activities of the country on an equal bases with other.

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) is premier disability rights organization of, and for persons with disabilities that works to promote independent living, participation and inclusion of citizens with disabilities in democratic governance. CCD is accredited by INEC to observe 2019 Bayelsa and Kogi States governorship election.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

