Border Closure: Nigeria, Benin, Niger Set Up Combined Patrol

A Combined Patrol Team consisting of Nigeria, Benin and Niger Republic will set up a date for the opening of the borders, it was learnt yesterday.

The Tripartite Committee of the three countries on border closure set up the patrol team.

Nigeria’s minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama who read the communiqué at the end of the four hours meeting of the Tripartite Committee said that the Joint Patrol Team also has the responsibility of advising on modalities for joint border patrol.

Onyeama explained further that there was consensus on the mechanisms put in place towards re-opening of the border.

“We have agreed to put in place certain mechanisms that would enable us to open the borders, there was consensus on that. We have agreed to set up a joint border patrol so the three countries would send a list of officers that would be part of the joint border patrol team. Security agencies like immigration, customs and they are going to be meeting on the 25th and 26th of this month. They would look at the modalities of implementing the whole regime of anti-smuggling regulations that have been agreed upon and after the two-day meeting, we are hoping they would be able to recommend formally for the re-opening of the borders”, he said.

Other decisions reached include the “Establishment of a Monitoring and Evaluation Committee of the three countries, comprising of ministers of finance, trade, foreign affairs, Customs, Immigration and National Security Adviser, with the mandate to ensure actions that would facilitate and enhance the suppression of smuggled goods and other related matters;

“The monitoring and evaluation committee is to ensure the full implementation of the adopted mandate of the joint anti-smuggling human trafficking of committee.

“Establishment of trade facilitation committee among the three countries, comprising ministers of finance and trade in order to promote intraday-regional trade among the three countries as well as put in place sanctions against smuggling of goods;

“To ensure persons from the three countries enter/exit each other states with valid ECOWAS recognised travel documents through recognised controlled posts.”

The meeting, Onyeama said, “ Took note of the mandate of the committee which include inter alia, measures and actions that would facilitate and enhance the suppression of rice smuggling and other prohibited items along borders of the three countries.”

On the anti-smuggling issues, he said the meeting, “deliberated on the myriad of challenges faced by the three countries, especially in the areas of smuggling of goods and services that are not approved under the protocols on ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS), Free Movement of Persons without valid ECOWAS travel documents, as well as plethora of illegal warehouses along the border corridors.

