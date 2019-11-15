Debt Recovery: NASS Will Join Forces With AMCON – Nwokolo

Chairman, Federal House of Representatives Committee on Banking and Currency, Hon. Victor Nwokolo has assured Nigerians that the 9th National Assembly would take all necessary measures that would support the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) in realising the huge outstanding debt of over N5.4trillioon owed it by obligors before its sunset. Recall that AMCON with the assistance of the 8th National Assembly successfully amended the AMCON Act, which President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law earlier in the year.

The amended Act further provided AMCON with additional powers to deal with the obligors. Nwokolo, who was addressing members of the House Committee on Banking and Currency at a retreat, which began in Lagos on Wednesday, affirmed that the National Assembly through the committee, which has oversight mandate over AMCON would work to ensure that AMCON not only performs its function satisfactorily, but ensures that the corporation delivers on its expected mandate given that AMCON is a creation of the parliament in 2010. While commending the previous assembly, the management of AMCON under the leadership of Mr Ahmed Lawan Kuru, its managing director/chief executive officer, and the executive arm of government for amending the AMCON Act, the Chairman said the National Assembly will indeed continue to amend the Act until the federal government achieves that target for which AMCON was created in the first place, which is to stabilize the financial sector.

He said enforcement has become critical given the tactics of the debtors, which has constrained AMCON from achieving optimum results especially since public funds were used to buy these loans that helped prevent systemic collapse of the banking sector in Nigeria at the time AMCON was created in 2010. AMCON managing director/CEO, who challenged the lawmakers to consolidate on the gains of the previous national assembly said it is in the interest of the Nigerian economy to recover the debt because was not established as a charity organisation.

