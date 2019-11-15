CRIME
EFCC Arrests 2 Siblings For Extorting Suspected Internet Fraudster
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, has arrested two siblings for extorting suspected internet fraudsters with promises to shield them from possible arrest by the commission.
The siblings, Olatunji Joe Beyioku (35) and Oluwayomi Beyioku (37) were arrested in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital on Friday during a sting operation.
EFCC operatives had embarked on discreet investigations into the activities of the suspects when it was discovered that they are in the habit of the extorting the internet fraudsters also known as, ‘Yahoo Boys’ to help them evade arrest by the EFCC.
They claimed to be spy police officers with the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and have ‘assisted’ the Commission with information on the whereabouts of internet fraudsters within the town, but it was discovered that they only expose those who failed to meet their demand, while others willing and ready to play ball are shielded.
It was also discovered that they have made several million of naira sabotaging the commission’s efforts and live large from the proceeds.
A search conducted on the younger brother’s palatial residence along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway suggested that they may be living far above their means. Items found in the multi-million naira building also raised suspicion of the brothers’ possible involvement in other forms of criminal activities.
Items recovered from them included two cars, Honda Accord Crosstour and a Mercedes Benz GLK, different brands of mobile phones and charms.
