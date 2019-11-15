FG To Stop Importation Of Steel Materials

The minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite, yesterday said the federal government planned to stop the importation of steel materials into the county to encourage local investors in the sector.

The minister, in a statement issued by his media aide, Ayodeji Adeymi, disclose the plan during a stop-over in the office of the deputy governor of Kwara State, Kayode Alabi, during his working visit to KAM Steel Integrated Company Limited in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The minister added that the government would stop the importation of steel materials into the country once it attained self-sufficiency in steel production. KAM Industries Limited is an indigenous manufacturing company that specialises in the production of a cold roll, steel coil, nails, binding wires, galvanising and color roofing sheets. The company which was registered in 1996 also manufactures British Reinforcement Concrete (BRC) Mesh wire, binding wire, bale tiles, drawn wire, and straightening wires among others.

“My ultimate aim is that we ban steel importation into the country totally. But then, before we do that, we must be able to satisfy local consumption from local production and have some excess for export; that is where we are heading,’’ he said.

The minister also urged local investors to invest in the steel sector to fast-track the nation’s industrialisation. Adegbite observed that local investors would have more emotional attachment to the people and would not have the need to repatriate funds from the country.

Adegbite equally praised Kam holding for its substantial investment worth over N40 billion into the steel sector. He noted that such investment would create a variety of jobs, reducing unemployment. He also observed that such investment would help conserve the nation’s foreign exchange.

Adegbite said: ‘‘I like it when I see Nigerians investing in Nigeria. And I want to encourage local investors to invest in Nigeria. When Nigerians invest in Nigeria, there is more commitment because they are part of the people and the issue of repatriating all the profit to another country does not arise. The mining and the Steel sector can provide a lot of jobs for our people, and that is why government is focusing more on this sector. The federal government is resolved to do everything to encourage local investors into the sector. And I can assure investors that they would find it quite profitable to come into the sector.’’

The deputy governor, while giving his remark praised Kam Holding for investing over N40 billion into in the state with regards to the factories. He also called upon the federal government to collaborate with the state to develop the states mineral resources. ‘the chairman of KAM Holding is a very bold man for putting such huge investment in Ilorin as against Lagos and Abeokuta, cities that have better industrial infrastructure. The company has done a lot towards helping the economy of the state as well as providing employments for lots of people.’

Vice chairperson, Kam Holding, Hajia Bolanle Yusuf, during her welcome address noted that the company was helping the nation to conserve its foreign exchange. ‘‘I am glad to inform you that KAM Steel Integrated Company Limited which is located along in Ilorin is a success story of backward integration strategy and the plant is already conserving the nation’s scares foreign exchange to the tune of $250 million annually and by extension increasing the Gross Domestic Product of our country.

He said: ‘‘As the federal government continues to strive towards diversifying the nation’s economy beyond crude oil and petroleum products, there is need for more attention in the iron and Steel sector to become a national product for diverse economic benefits due to the numerous opportunities such as job creation, revenue generation and improved social welfare of the people of the nation.’’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

