NEWS
Fire Fighters Averts Fire Outbreak In NSGH Minna
The men of the Niger State Fire Service. this afternoon averted a fire
outbreak at the office of the Permanent Secretary, Niger State Government House, Minna.
The fire outbreak, which started at about 12:35pm was put out by a combined team of fire fighters at about 1:03pm.
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Niger State, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje
who made this known in a statement on Wednesday, hailed men of the State Fire Service who mobilised three fire fighting vans to the scene within 15 minutes of the fire outbreak.
The permanent secretary’s office, which was under renovation had electrical fault and affected office furniture and other office valuables.
Speaking during the incident, the deputy controller State Fire Service Salihu Bello, said even though there were no fire fighting engines in the government house as at the time of the incident, the State Fire Service was able to mobilize three engines to the scene under 15 minutes and stopped the fire.
He explained that the lack of fire fighting trucks in government house was not intentional as those in the government house were taken out for routine maintenance.
MOST READ
COZA Rape Case: Busola Vows To Drag Fatoyinbo To Appeal Court
Trump Hikes Price Tag For US Forces In Korea
Fire Fighters Averts Fire Outbreak In NSGH Minna
Recession Hits Hong Kong
NNPC Secures $1.16m US Grant For 1,350MW Abuja Power Plant
Lightening Strikes Kill 27 in Pakistan
FG To Stop Importation Of Steel Materials
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Conflicting Judgements: We’ll Not Exclude APC From Bayelsa Poll – INEC
-
NEWS19 hours ago
ICPC Uncovers Over N12bn Padded Into Salaries Of MDAs
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Court Strikes Out Busola Dakolo’s Rape Suit, Fines Her N1m
-
COLUMNS5 hours ago
Why Bello Is Coming Back, And Bayelsa May Fall
-
COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Suspension Of Obaseki, Others Null And Void – S’South APC
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
Sack Your DG, APC State Chairmen Urge Progressive Governors
-
NEWS18 hours ago
UHC: Senate Moves To Make NHIS Compulsory, Increase Coverage
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Without NEC, APC Working Illegally – APC Govs DG