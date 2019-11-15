Foundation Donates 3-block Class Rooms To Abuja School

It was cheerful moment for students and teachers of the Junior Secondary School, (JSS) Gosa, a suburb situated along the Lugbe/airport road, Abuja when Israel Ibeleme foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) commissioned three blocks of classroom in the school.

The principal of the school, Mr Achi Michael who couldn’t hold his excitement at the commissioning on Wednesday in Abuja lauded the good gesture of the foundation, urging others to emulate from the development.

According to him, stakeholders needs to imbibe the culture of giving back to the society, no matter how small.

He said he met the classrooms in bad shape when he was newly transferred to the school.

“The ceiling, the floor and the walls were all in a sorry state and the convener of the foundation assured us that he will renovate the classrooms and he kept to his word,” he said.

Also, a JSS 2 student, Hannah Abraham commended the foundation for the good gesture, nothing that the renovation of the classrooms will make their learning environment more comfortable.

“Before now, we hardly use the classrooms because we are afraid the classrooms might collapse.

“The ceilings and walls were already falling off and we hardly enter the classes. So, they merged us with other student to share classrooms where we take our lessons ,” she said.

The chairman of the FCT, Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) who was represented by the permanent board member, Prince Suleiman Tanko Abubakar said the initiative is a challenge to all Nigerian youth and also an inspiration to all Nigerians.

According to him, education is meant for all and it is a collective responsibility for all to take the right step.

He said if five percent of the rich in the country channel their money to help the poor, the country will develop and be a better place for all.

Earlier, the convener of the foundation, Mr Israel Ibeleme said the commissioning was unique to him because it was the first time the foundation was commissioning classrooms in Abuja.

He said “the foundation is a humanitarian organization borne out of passion to mitigate sufferings among the most vulnerable persons in the remote areas of our society.

“Our focus is on widows, school children and empowerment. So far, we are 13 years old as a humanitarian NGO without fundings.

Israel Ibeleme foundation has reached out to vulnerable men, women and children in our society through our rigorous programs.

“And today is one of those days, the foundations sees its vision visible. We are gathered here today to celebrate with the students of JSS, Gosa on the commission of a renovated building that will enhance conducive education.

“Today’s activity is solely to encourage our children’s education. May I use this medium to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his good thoughts and implementing policies in the education sector which has contributed immensely since his inception.”

He urged others to assist the less privileged in the society, stating that one must not be rich before giving back to the society.

