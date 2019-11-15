Goodluck Jonathan Foundation To Collaborate With Sing Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has agreed to collaborate with SING Nigeria on his foundation’s upcoming projects. Dr. Jonathan stated this when the election observation delegation of SING Nigeria paid a courtesy call to the offices of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation in Yenagoa, as part of its ongoing stakeholder engagements in the build-up to the governorship elections.

The former president, in his remarks, welcomed the delegation from SING to the offices of the Goodluck Foundation, endorsing the views held by SING as an organization that is interested in national development. He agreed with the team, on the need for stronger political parties that are able to compete on issues.

The former President stated that the Goodluck Jonathan foundation would be championing advocacy for better electoral systems across Africa, arguing that “we cannot say we are electing people in an atmosphere of intimidation and manipulation”. The former president expressed his desire to see Nigerian electoral system evolve such that the will of the people prevails, devoid of the intimidation and killing that have come to characterize elections in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Group, Mr. Idris Usman their Executive Director, said that the visit was necessitated by the fact that Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has become widely accepted as the face of democracy in Africa, for the role he has been playing in strengthening democracy across the continent. He further pointed out that SING Nigeria shares in the values of the former president in entrenching good governance across Nigeria and Africa.

Also speaking, SING Advisory Council member, Mr. Willem Vermeer, shared his belief that multiparty democracies are usually healthier, and there is a need for Nigeria to continue to work to promote strong political parties, as this would promote more patriotic collaboration for national development. He also harped on the need for poverty reduction for a more realistic electoral system to evolve.

