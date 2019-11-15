NEWS
Gunmen Kidnaps MAUTECH Yola Professor
Unknown gunmen, have kidnapped Prof Felix Ilesani from department of Urban and Regional Planning, Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola in Adamawa state
Prof Ilesani was abducted at exactly 9:00 PM at his residence, at the staff quarter of the university campus in Girei LGA of the state.
The university Don, is the chaplain of Trinity Chapel church of the university.
DSP Suleiman Yahaya, who confirmed the incident said, police have been drafted to rescue the victim and arrest the abductors.
Sulaiman said the Chief Security officer of the university, reported the development to the police for prompt action.
Efforts to speak to members of the family of the abductee, to know whether the kidnappers demand for ramsom proved abortive at the time of this report.
