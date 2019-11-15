IGP Redeploys Police Commissioners

Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Kano, Lagos Edo and Bauchi states have all been affected with the new reshuffle of the Commissioners of police in these states.

Force PRO, Frank Mba said the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, ordered the immediate posting/redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to states as follows:

Cross River state command, now to be headed by CP Nkereuwem Akpan; Akwa Ibom state, CP Kenneth Ebrimson; Ogun state, CP Imohimi Edgal; Kano state, CP Habu Sani Ahmadu; Edo state, CP Lawal Jimeta.

Others are Bauchi state command noe to be headed by CP Philip Sule Maku and Lagos state command will be headed by Ag/CP Odumosu Olusegun

The Inspector General of Police charges the newly posted officers to ensure the consolidation and improvement on the gains of their predecessors in the areas of public safety and crime fighting.

He also directs the new Commissioners of Police to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting aggressive, proactive and community based crime prevention strategies to combat crime in their Areas of Responsibility.

Mba also said the Inspector General of Police enjoins the citizens of the affected states to accord the Commissioners of Police maximum cooperation to ensure they succeed in the realization of their mandate.

