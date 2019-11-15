IHRC Tasks Security Agencies On Kogi, Bayelsa Elections

The International Human Rights Commission, Geneva, (United Nations affiliate) Nigeria committee has called on the Nigeria security agencies and the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, to immediately address the concerns raised by the electorates, monitoring and observer agencies, and opposition parties in Kogi and Bayelsa, states where election are to be conducted on Saturday, 16th November, 2019.

Spokesperson of the Commission, Kenneth Anozie, in a statement yesterday, said the IHRC observe that they have been reported cases of violence during the electioneering in these two states, but with particular reference to Kogi state, where some security agencies have been indicted for partisanship.

According to him, “as one of the agencies with observer status in the upcoming election, we have deployed a lot of our personnel across the state concern and set up a command center from where we can monitor happenings across all the electoral wards in the state.

“We urge the incumbent governors to show concern for their citizens during the elections so that the outcome can be acceptable to all concerned.”

It would be noted that the Nigeria Police had earlier said it had identified possible risks that could constitute threat to the smooth conduct of the elections.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, Abdulmajid Ali, who spoke in Lokoja, said that individuals and groups that could pose security challenges to the election had been identified, classified and placed under surveillance.

He said that a security threat assessment carried out in the states made it possible for the police to discover all these.

According to him, the outcome of the intelligence-driven assessment was also used as a guide in the deployment of personnel and logistics for the elections.

Ali said that the objective was to create a secured and peaceful environment to give citizens confidence to freely exercise their franchise.

He explained that adequate security had been put in place for all INEC personnel, ad-hoc staff, agents, domestic and international observers during the entire period.

He said that 66,241 policemen would be deployed for election security operations in both Kogi and Bayelsa States on Nov. 16, out of which, 35,200 personnel will be deployed to Kogi state while 31,041 will be deployed to Bayelsa state.

He said that they would be complemented by deployment of Police Mobile Force, Special Protection Unit and Counter-terrorism Unit and other security outfits.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

