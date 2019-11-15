Insurgency: EU, OXFAM, Others Trains 35,000 Households On Food Security

The EU, OXFAM and CRUDAN, have trained over 35,000 households, clustered into 257 self-managed groups, on improving food security and resilience in Kebbi and Adamawa states.

Mr Faleye Usman, Governance and influencing Coordinator, Oxfam said, the beneficiaries are from 40 rural communities, were trained within the 14 ProAct intervention components.

The project which started in 2016, had so far reached out to 20,000 households in Adamawa and 15,000 in Kebbi state, Usman further revealed.

The Coordinator, who was in Dumne, to monitor projects said the program covers Fufore, Song, Mubi, Guyuk and Birnin-Kebbi, Danko-Wasagu and Jega council of the two states.

The overall objective he noted, is to improve the food/nutrition security and resilience of vulnerable households in disaster and conflict affected communities.

He said 1400 Groups benefited the Village Savings and Loans (VSL), where 140 Community Lead Farmers in 70 Community Farmers Field Training School (FFTS) were also supported.

“The ProAct also distributed 125,612 bags of fertilizer to 22,300 Farmers and 442 water pumps using the Input Revolving Fund mechanism.

“Under the Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT), 2870 persons benefitted and 5740 others got Livestock Transfer Program ,where Households got one she- goat/ten hens/one cock per household; one he-goat/10 households.

He further said 350 community Food Reserves/Grain Banks, was also been constructed,

Biyaya Bala beneficiary of VSLA in Koti, confessed to have been assisting her husband, a 300 level student at university of Maiduguri from the gesture.

Alhaji Audu Ferefere of Malabu village, said he releases of N180, 000 from sales of chaff using his thrashing and milling machines in the last 17 months of the intervention

