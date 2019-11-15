ITF Tasks Employers Of Labour On Training, Re-Training Of Workers

Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has charged employers of Labour in Nigeria to kick-start the process of training/re-training of its workers so as to reduced incidence of hazards which usually occur in work places in order to boost productivity of their workers.

ITF Director General (DG), Sir Joseph Ari dropped the charge at 2019 stakeholders’ interactive forum held in Calabar.

Ari stated that with training/ re-training exercise, 80% of hazards occurring on daily basis in the nation’s work places, where people do use machines to complete the process of production, the number of hazards would be drastically reduced.

He said that when workers knowledge are updated on proper handling of modern equipment,most of the hazards which used to occur in the nation’s work places would have become a thing of the past.

Ari who is represented by Calabar Area Manager, Mrs. Evelyn Irabor stressed that with training/re-training, employees would have updated themselves with skills on the handling/ management of modern operational equipment used in the production process, thereby adding value to the organization where such staff works.

The ITF helmsman said, “It is by so doing that work hazards can be averted. Unfortunately, some employers of labor are of the opinion that resources ploughed in staff re-training is a waste of time, resources and energy without knowing that knowledge gained in the course of staff training would add value to their companies”.

He urged employers of labor not to see the training and retraining of its staff as waste of resources adding that when workers knowledge are updated, the same workers that were retrained would end up adding value to the company that they work for.

“You must train and re-train your staff, whatever resources spent for any of the training exercise is not thrown into the garbage, but an investment made to boost productivity of workers.

On why the stakeholders parley is organized by fund the ITF helmsman averred that the interactive forum is organized to keep their partners abreast with what is happening and called on organizations and institutions yet to partner with ITF to do so in order to join the fray in stamping unemployment off, the country.

He said that 10 youths across the 36 states of the federation shall be equipped with various skills so that they can become self-sustaining so as to drastically reduce the number of unemployed youths parading the streets of the country under the guise of searching for white collar jobs.

The ITF boss stated that 300 youth are to be trained in “agro-preneur” in 2020 from each state of the federation to equipped them with skills in the area of agric value chain so that they can have food security for themselves and families.

He called on all corporate organizations, manufacturing institutions to collaborate with ITF in her quest to equipped young people with skills that will transformed the economy of the nation in time to come.

He said that ITF is poised to reimburse organizations that partners with them up to tune of 50% of whatever contributions made to the fund.

