Kebbi Organises Town Hall Meeting On 2020 Budget

The Kebbi State Government, through the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning has organised a town hall meeting on 2020 budget proposal.

The town hall meeting which is the first of its kind in the state was attended by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, top government officials, members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, NGOs and CSOs at the presidential banquet hall in Birnin Kebbi.

In her presentation, the Permanent Secretary Ministry for Budget and Economic Planning, Hajiya Aisha Usman said the Ministry deemed it fit to organize the town hall meeting in order to get relavant inputs from NGOs, CSOs and members of the general public on the 2020 budget so as to provide a platform for citizens participation and other stakeholders before the final ratification by State Assembly.

According to her , the 2020 budget was tagged ‘ Budget of Continuity and Reformation ” aimed at sustaining and continuing success recorded in agriculture, provision of infrastructure, improved Education and Health care delivery as well as revenue generation .

She opined that, the proposed 2020 budget stood at 132 billion with 85 billion as capital expenditure while 34 billion was for recurrent expenditure.

In his remarks, the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said he was humbled by the contribution of all stakeholders on the 2020 budget, describing it as sincere and true reflection of the views of people.

“If we don’t have divergent views, we will continue to make the same mistake, this is not crism “”.

He remarked that Kebbi State was not as bouyant as other states like Lagos, Bayelsa or Kaduna.

He urged participants to take a look at the state position in terms of its income while making their views and submissions.

Earlier, some International partners like USAID, WHO and representatives of NGOs and CSOs like Kebbi Development Forum (KDF), Kebbi Concerns Citizen (KCC) all lauded the Kebbi State Government for organizing the town hall meeting.

The representative of Coalition of Civil Societies in the state, Comrade Ibrahim Ngaski while commending the Kebbi State Government for organizing the program, he urged the Government to extend the town hall meeting on the budget to all 21 LGAs in the state in order to have wider views of people at the grassroots and make it an annual event.

He also pleaded with the Kebbi State Government to sign the Open Government Partnership (OGP) agreement, an international initiative introduced in 2011 designed to promote procurement process, citizen’s engagement and participation and Openness in Government business.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

