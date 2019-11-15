NEWS
Kogi Election: Stakeholders Caution Politicians Against Violence, Malpractices
Ahead of the November 16 governorship and Senatorial election in Kogi State, the members of Igala Heritage Foundation, IHF, has warned political parties and their candidates against violence and malpractices at the polling unit.
Briefing the press on behalf of IHF, in Abuja, yesterday, Chief James Ogwu ONOJA (SAN) , said the warning has become necessary in view of the tension been generated by the election.
According to him, “We want to caution all the political stakeholders in the state to avoid violence and electoral malpractices by all legal and reasonable means.
“We decided to start off on a cautionary note because the preliminary reports coming out of the state regarding preparations for the elections heighten concerns of every patriotic and peace loving Kogite, as well as every believer in democracy in Nigeria.
“It is pertinent at this point to underscore, perhaps, the biggest need of Kogi State at this period of her democratic history,” he said
He noted that the election is about the unity, peace and development of the state and her people. It is about building enduring democratic and socio-economic legacy that all the different tribes in the state.
“The Kogi youth should and ought to know that Kogi State is bigger than any political party and individuals.
“Politicians will come and go. Political parties will come and go, but Kogi State will remain as a collective asset of our youths, children and posterity.
“The future belongs to the youths and so youths in Kogi State should not sell their birthright for a plate of porridge like Esau did and exchanged his eternal heritage irrecoverably,” he added
MOST READ
Cooking Gas: NALPGAM Blames LPG Terminal Owners For Price Hike
Colgate Launches Campaign Against Noma In Sokoto
“Follow The Money” Initiative Wins Council Of Europe’s Democracy Award
Refugees Commission, Rochas Foundation Partner To Raise Educational Structure For IDPs
Kogi Election: Stakeholders Caution Politicians Against Violence, Malpractices
Consortia Want ICRC, BPE To Stop Takeover Of National Theatre
Mrs Sanwo-Olu Pledges To Improve Nutritional Status Of Lagosians
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Conflicting Judgements: We’ll Not Exclude APC From Bayelsa Poll – INEC
-
NEWS22 hours ago
ICPC Uncovers Over N12bn Padded Into Salaries Of MDAs
-
COLUMNS8 hours ago
Why Bello Is Coming Back, And Bayelsa May Fall
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Suspension Of Obaseki, Others Null And Void – S’South APC
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Sack Your DG, APC State Chairmen Urge Progressive Governors
-
NEWS20 hours ago
UHC: Senate Moves To Make NHIS Compulsory, Increase Coverage
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Without NEC, APC Working Illegally – APC Govs DG
-
BUSINESS8 hours ago
Oms Has Nothing To Hide, Says Okunbo