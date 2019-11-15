NEWS
Kogi Election: Stakeholders Cautions Politicians Against Violence, Malpractices
Ahead of the November 16 governorship and Senatorial election in Kogi State, the members of Igala Heritage Foundation, IHF, has warned political parties and their candidates against violence and malpractices at the polling unit.
In statements issued onbehalf of the organisation in Abuja, Thursday, the Chairman of board of trustee of IHF, Chief James Ogwu ONOJA (SAN) , said the warning has become necessary in view of the tension been generated by the election.
According to him, “We want to caution all the political stakeholders in the state to avoid violence and electoral malpractices by all legal and reasonable means.
“We decided to start off on a cautionary note because the preliminary reports coming out of the state regarding preparations for the elections heighten concerns of every patriotic and peace loving Kogite, as well as every believer in democracy in Nigeria.
“It is pertinent at this point to underscore, perhaps, the biggest need of Kogi State at this period of her democratic history,” he said
He noted that the election is about the unity, peace and development of the state and her people. It is about building enduring democratic and socio-economic legacy that all the different tribes in the state.
