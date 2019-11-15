NEWS
Kogi Elections: Seadogs Call For Violence-free Polls
A charity organisation, the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) also known as Pyrates’ Confraternity, Abuja City Centre has called on political parties and other stakeholders to eschew violence ahead of the forthcoming Kogi State governorship election.
The President of Sahara Deck, Ugochukwu Nwodo, who made the call in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja.
He said that violence and all forms of thuggery, intimidation and chaos should not have a place in 21st Century electoral process.
According to him, we must collectively realise that elections are entirely a civil affair that requires citizens to exercise their franchise as provided for in the constitution and guidelines for elections.
“NAS is committed to all efforts and processes geared at ensuring that our electoral processes are strengthened and devoid of violence,” he said.
He also call on all security agencies to work towards ensuring that every eligible citizens of the state is allowed to exercise this right in a violence free environment and without fear of any reprisals.
He further said that we are committed to ensuring that the process is free, and fair because if the process is free and fair there will be no need for violence.
MOST READ
Over 240 Militants, Families Surrender To Gov’t Forces – Governor
One Killed In Protests Against Fuel Rationing In Iran
Troops Dislodge Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno – Army
Kogi, Bayelsa Guber Polls; Shun Vote Selling, Violence, CTA Tells Voters
ayelsa Decides: Heavy Security Presence, Large Voters Turn Out, Peaceful Voting Ongoing
UN Decry Plight Of 140,000 IDPs Trapped By Flood In Northeast
Bayelsa Decides 2019: Its Not Too Late To Chart A New Course – Observer Group
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS20 hours ago
IGP Redeploys Police Commissioners
-
ENTERTAINMENT14 hours ago
With Zlantan, Naira Marley, Is Olamide Badoo Under Threat?
-
METRO23 hours ago
2 Killed, Score Injured In Fuel Tanker Explosion On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Why We Dismissed Atiku’s Appeal – Supreme Court
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Borno Govt To Rehabilitate 42-year Old Maiduguri Zoo
-
FEATURES14 hours ago
Reminiscences: I Travelled To London As A Stowaway – Pa Chris Ajilo
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
70 NECO Workers Dismissed For Certificate Forgery
-
EDITORIAL10 hours ago
World Bank To Spend $40m On MCRP Projects