Kogi Elections: Seadogs Call For Violence-free Polls

A charity organisation, the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) also known as Pyrates’ Confraternity, Abuja City Centre has called on political parties and other stakeholders to eschew violence ahead of the forthcoming Kogi State governorship election.

The President of Sahara Deck, Ugochukwu Nwodo, who made the call in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja.

He said that violence and all forms of thuggery, intimidation and chaos should not have a place in 21st Century electoral process.

According to him, we must collectively realise that elections are entirely a civil affair that requires citizens to exercise their franchise as provided for in the constitution and guidelines for elections.

“NAS is committed to all efforts and processes geared at ensuring that our electoral processes are strengthened and devoid of violence,” he said.

He also call on all security agencies to work towards ensuring that every eligible citizens of the state is allowed to exercise this right in a violence free environment and without fear of any reprisals.

He further said that we are committed to ensuring that the process is free, and fair because if the process is free and fair there will be no need for violence.

