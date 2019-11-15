Minister, Telcos Clash Over Order To Deactivate Voicemails

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami and the nation’s telecom operators have clashed over the directive by the Minister that automatic voicemails on existing phone lines of telecom subscribers should be deactivated. The minister yesterday through his spokesperson Mrs. Uwa Suleiman directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure immediate deactivation of automatic voicemails on existing phone lines of telecom subscribers. He stated that voicemail service should be accessed at the discretion of the subscriber and not by default.

“The Minister finds it worrisome and totally unacceptable, that telecoms subscribers incur financial charges, for a service they are compelled to use by default. “Voicemail is not a popular service among mobile phone users in Nigeria, coupled with the language challenge among rural dwellers, who mostly do not understand the language deployed by these networks. “It is apparent, that the recent clampdown on the exploitative activities of some Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the country, has beamed the searchlight on the sector properly, and some unpatriotic elements in the system are devising subtle, ingenious methods of defrauding Nigerians.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the rights of consumers are protected, while providing a conducive business environment for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), in line with global best practice,” Pantami added. However, the telcos through the Association of Licenced Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), disagreed with the minister. ALTON in a statement sent to LEADERSHIP last night stated that voicemail is a value-added service available by opt-in.

