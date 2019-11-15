N12bn Padded Into Salaries Of MDAs – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has uncovered over N12 billion padded into the salaries of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government.

This was revealed by the chairman of the ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, while addressing the media yesterday in Abuja. The ICPC boss, who did not mention the names of the ministries, agencies or departments indicted, noted that the funds, about N9.2 billion was first restrained after the ICPC discovered that monies meant for salaries were over budgeted. And just on Wednesday, another funds, totaling about N3 billion was uncovered after salaries have been paid to workers.

He explained that the ICPC had traced the funds and stopped these MDAs from assessing them, which is in line with one of the core mandates of the agency, which is the prevention of corruption.

Speaking further the ICPC chairman said that 59 directors were recently arrested for using their accounts to move over N3 billion from government purse.

He said that these funds were moved to their individual accounts, without proper explanation and the ICPC had to step in to arrest them, got their statements and recover the funds. He revealed that they were released on bail, while investigation continuous.

Speaking on the constituency projects the ICPC chairman said over 400 projects were evaluated in the first phase of the exercise and 317 companies were profiled due to their activities with the projects concerned.

He explained that due to the activities of the ICPC, over 200 contractors went back to sites to complete the abandoned projects and part of the findings of the agency showed that some officials of some MDAs collaborate with the lawmakers and the contractors to commit crimes associated with constituency projects.

While speaking on why the ICPC failed to arrest and prosecute these lawmakers, who were indicted, the ICPC chairman said the objectives of the exercise was to recover and ensure that things meant for the communities are given to them and not necessarily to arrest or prosecute defaulters.

He however, noted that some of the lawmakers, contractors or any other person, who failed to cue in into the ICPC method, would be prosecuted if found wanting.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that as part of the first phase of the constituency projects tracking by Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG), the ICPC recovered items worth N117 million from Senator Chukwuka Utazi, the senator representing Enugu North senatorial district of Enugu State.

The items were properly stashed away in the senator’s property as against the implementing agency.

The items covered by this amount and recovered from the legislator are 168 and 51 numbers of motorcycles and tricycles respectively.

They were discovered to be stashed away in a compound in Mkpologu town of Uzo-Nwani local government area, believed to be owned by the senator.

ICPC findings indicated clearly that the contract for the procurement of the items was awarded on 23rd January 2018, under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of the senator’s constituency projects.

Investigations have also shown that the companies awarded the contracts for the project are Al-Amir Int. Ltd., Du-Lumac Ltd., Com Technologies System Ltd. and Chumax Agency Ltd.

Additionally, ICPC recovered 203 grinding machines, 60 motorcycles and five transformers in the compound, which had been procured under another constituency project.

The tricycles, motorcycles and grinding machines were meant to be distributed to the lawmaker’s constituents to empower them as part of the federal government’s efforts to alleviate poverty.

Also, six tractors meant for the use of farmers in six local government areas of Bauchi Central Senatorial District was recovered.

The tractors formed part of a N430 million contract for the supply of pumping machines and other agricultural machinery to farmers in the senatorial district, which was awarded in 2015 by the federal government as part of Senators’ constituency projects across the nation.

