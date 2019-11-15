Once Upon A Country

Time was when we could walk the streets of Nigeria without a glimpse of soldiers or much of the policemen on the streets. Those were the days when the people held the army in awe and accorded them such enviable respect that parents then proudly sent their children to recruitment centres and the defense academy. That was when they and theirs were confined to well-kept and functional barracks that was when “obey the last order” was exactly as it was; obedience without complain.

Any thought of mutiny or disobedience was simply not in the cards. Before 2015 our streets were littered with dulllooking soldiers strutting around with guns that look like they have been dug out of Lord Lugard archives, some held together with hastily torn out rags as makeshift strings.

They manned roadblocks, harass hapless citizens with no clear aim of or idea of what they are supposedly checking or looking out for, leaving one befuddled. With what we witnessed then on our streets and highways it was apparent that our army had obviously been left behind in combat development. The respect they commanded gradually gave way to naked fear where they are now perceived as the other enemy as the initial enemy continues to elude them and plunge the nation more and more towards the precipice.

No doubt we were a nation on the edge of precipice not only because we were persecuting a war we apparently were not interested in winning but also because we were to say the least, not interested in ourselves as a people. This was us pre -2015. Have we transited from that situation today? I personally wonder. While we have supposedly now won the war against the insurgents we are confronted with a different kind of war in which even the “Generals” are afraid to the roads.

Kidnappers and other forms of banditry have taken control of the roads and poor us have to struggle with high and mighty for limited train seats. Even the train seats are being “black marketed” by staff of the Railway Corporation motivated and encouraged by he “VIPs” an unfortunate exhibition of who we are as a people; We have become so myopic that our sense of capability have been taken hostage by no other than the so called ‘civilized world’; we are myopic in our assessment of our self worth, myopic in our conception of our collective well being, we are myopic in our understanding of development, we are myopic in our thoughts of leadership, in who should lead us and where to lead us or even where we want to be.

We are a people content to watch our collective destiny destroyed on the podium of materialism, egotism, and ethnocentrism. Indeed cry the beloved country for we have lost our sight! This is the baggage we carry to the international scene; this myopic and total display of intellectual incapacity is what have shaped the international community’s idea of us and what we are.

Long forgotten are those times when the mere presence of Nigerian leaders and Nigerians forced the world to listen, you know those days when people of my generation woke up to such laudable declarations as ‘Africa has come of age, we will no longer………….’.

Where is that spirit of leadership that sets us apart from the pack? When we joined the frontline states and practically took over its leadership. What has happened to us that we completely abandon ourselves? At some point and time in the war against the Boko Haram insurgents Chad supposedly took over the leadership of the Lake Chad sub region according to the analysis of the international media.

A country we have known to be one of the most unstable in the region for decades, a country Nigeria has saved from the edge uncountable times has according to the international media one of the best armies in the region some six or so years and took the bold decision to lead the assault on the deadly Boko Haram sect that has terrorized northeastern parts of the country for years now because the sect dared to venture into Cameroun. Chad purportedly deployed large fleet of armoured tanks, helicopters and about 2000 men to Cameroun to help route the sect.

Last week we were treated to the news that Her Excellency “Imam” Aisha Buhari organized a prayer session for the nation in which we watch the high and mighty converge at the expense of the taxpayer. How much was blown from our national coffers? We may never know but believe it or not you and I paid for that infamous gathering.

Sadly no one expressed slightest outrage over this development because they tagged it a religious affair. And also because Nigeria and Nigerians are a prayerful nation. This is why we are all so well fed, so very gainfully employed, why our hospitals are efficient, the roads are well paved, the education system is one of the best in the world.

Yes we have a country. A country in which mediocrity and jest rule. We have a country in which we as a people only care for our own very personal well being not the general well being. Indeed we have a country. We are prayerful, and let us continue in prayers for that manna from the heavens. Hmmm we may just get it.

