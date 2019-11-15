Poll: Kogi Professionals Advise Kinsmen To Vote Candidate Of Their Choice

Members of the Kogi Professionals in Kaduna State (KPKS) have advised voters in Kogi State to reflect deeply, consider future implications and vote only according to their conscience no matter the threat of thuggery or use of money by politicians.

In a statement issued in Kaduna on Thursday, by the duo of Isa Ainoko and Mrs. Mercy Ipinmisho, the group noted that it is very strange that cultists, thugs and praise singers are now being treated as royalty by politicians.

The group condemned the act by political thugs who dared to unleash mayhem in the presence of the Inspector-General of Police and INEC chairman.

The statement reads: “It is extremely reprehensible that a state that is completely lacking in all the indices of development and progress is also the state where extremely audacious thugs can attack a female governorship aspirant in the presence of both the Inspector-General of Police and the Chairman of INEC.

“It is troubling too that a government that has transparency and progressive ideals as the foundation of its populist campaign in 2015 now seem hell-bent on ensuring the exact opposite in the lives of Kogites.

“During Saturday’s election, Kogites must struggle to free themselves from pauperization and a dark future for the young generation by voting sensibly; our people should not sustain politicians who hold the people and the progress of our state in deep contempt.

“We are appealing to the security agencies, INEC and all Kogites to live up to expectation and perform their responsibilities without compromise with the forces of darkness on Saturday,” they stated.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

