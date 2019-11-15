Preventing Adolescents Early Pregnancy Through Empowerment

Adolescents need to be empowered to prevent pregnancy, chart their own future and choose motherhood only if and when they are ready.

In developing countries, adolescent pregnancy is the leading cause of death, affecting in general the poorest girls in the poorest countries.

Adolescent pregnancy is dangerous for babies too as those born to teen mothers are 50 percent more likely to die in their first month of life than those born to women in their 20s.

However, to make further progress we must reduce adolescent pregnancy, which all too often results in the deaths of two children, one a newborn infant, the other an adolescent girl.

Girls’ need for family planning is an urgent priority that needs international political action at the highest level.

According to National Demographic Health Survey since 2005, from 52 countries including 31 in Africa indicates that the share of women beginning sexual activity before marriage is large. This percentage of women aged 20-24 at the time of interview, who reported having begun sexual activity before age 20 is generally higher than the percentage who married before age 20 with the exception of a few countries in Asia.

Because contraceptive use is low among adolescents women, early initiation to sexual activity, whether after marriage or before, is associated with higher level of adolescents fertility.

Data from Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) outcomes in Nigeria highlights the importance of focusing on adolescents. At 576 maternal deaths, per 100,000 live births, Nigeria accounts for roughly 14 percent of the global burden of maternal mortality (DHS 2013/WHO 2014).

Global evidence shows that young girls bear greater burden of maternal mortality and morbidity. Data show that the average age for sexual debut is 15 years of age among adolescent mothers in Nigeria (DHS 2003, 2008, 2013). The national adolescent fertility rate in Nigeria is 122 births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 19 years. In the north western states, it is as high as 171 births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 19 years.

To curb unplanned pregnancy among adolescent girls, it’s imperative that institutions of learning, parents and care givers begin to inculcate early life planning for a healthy sexual life

On adolescent girls, the Chairman, Life Planning for Adolescents And Youths, (LPAY), Mr Abiodun Ajayi is of the view that making family planning accessible to young people will in great measure curb these issues of unintended pregnancies and drastically reduce maternal mortality in the country.

Other issues posing barrier do access in Nigeria, he said are provider bias and unfriendly youth centres.

He said, “only 38.4 percent of women aged 20-24 who are in marriage or union are currently using a contraceptive method while 12.3 percent of those women have an unmet need for family planning.”

He said the high risk of sexual behaviour among young people is responsible for the increasing teenage pregnancy, out of school girls, baby dumping, post abortion complications and deaths.

Another major challenges faces by rural residents, according to experts are: that clinics are not easily accessible for rural residents; many have a difficult time maintaining quality staff and keeping contraceptives in stock.

Furthermore, a significant barrier for young girls is the cost of contraceptives who must also deal with unique age-related needs for privacy and, in some cases, laws that prohibit access for the unmarried in some states.

According to a report by Save The Children, it listed eight barriers to adolescents’ contraceptive uptake.

These key barriers is inclusive of both demand- and supply-side, which limit adolescents’ contraceptive uptake. It also recognises that individuals, families and communities each play key roles in generating that demand and supply as it is shaped by economics, policies and politics, as well as service access and quality.

These barriers are as follows: Individual attitudinal barriers which according to the research suggests that most adolescent girls, having internalised powerful sociocultural values desire to become pregnant.

Secondly, it says the emotional and interpersonal barriers to the uptake of family planning services stem from the attitudes and desires of husbands/partners and other family members regarding girls’ fertility.

The report also pointed that, broader sociocultural and religious norms and practices have an impact on adolescent girls’ use of contraception in so far as the social value they ascribe to girls versus boys and the gender roles that are deemed appropriate for each.

It says, teens also face cognitive barriers in that they lack awareness and understanding of conception and contraception.

The fifth point states that, geographic barriers are particularly significant for rural teenagers and those who are isolated at home on account of socio-cultural norms.

Also, the cost of contraception poses an economic barrier for many adolescent girls.

It says that, administrative barriers limit unmarried teens’ access to contraception.

And lastly, where teenage girls are stigmatised for their sexuality, barriers relating to quality of care, especially the attitudes of providers, are significant.

These eight barriers are highly interdependent, reflecting the fact that supply and demand are intrinsically linked and are both crucial if we are to reduce adolescent pregnancy.

The report, however, emphasises that the primary drivers of teen pregnancy are cultural practices and traditions, which perpetuate gender inequalities and hinder girls’ empowerment.

The Report also, recognises the necessity of providing commodities and services. However, it concludes that efforts to ‘solve’ the problem of adolescent pregnancy must simultaneously address the social norms, gender roles and traditions that limit girls’ options for their future.

Review of the evidence on adolescent fertility and family planning needs, suggests that a two-pronged approach is necessary. Such an approach would seek to empower girls and shift social institutions while also promoting an environment which, from local communities to international donors, enables and supports access to contraceptives for all, whether adolescent boys and girls or adult men and women.

In order to chart their own futures and choose motherhood only if and when they are ready, girls need to be empowered along five key dimensions; Socio-cultural empowerment; Educational and economic empowerment; Interpersonal empowerment; Legal empowerment and Practical empowerment.

Where girls have no right to refuse sex or to use contraception, supply alone is unlikely to have a significant impact on fertility. Valued primarily for their reproductive capacities, and particularly in areas where son preference is strong, even girls themselves often see little reason to postpone pregnancy.

For many girls in Nigeria, Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia in particular, child bearing is something that they have little personal control over. Often forced into marriage and encouraged to become pregnant as quickly as possible, too many girls are never given the chance to imagine a future that is not centred around early motherhood while their counterpart in developing countries, pregnancy is rarely the accidental result of sexual experimentation.

