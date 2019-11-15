T.Y Danjuma Raises The Alarm Over Insecurity On Highways

Chairman TY Danjuma Foundation, Lt. General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), has lamented the growing level of insecurity in Nigeria especially, on the federal high ways. Danjuma who spoke in Abuja yesterday, during his foundation’s 10th anniversary celebration, said he has decided not to invite the wholeworld but rather restricted it to few friends in order to identify with people who have no reason to celebrate at all.

He noted that even though the foundation has achieved a lot within 10 years, such does not call for celebration going by the situation in the country. “Why should we be celebrating and beating our chest that we are 10 years old and doing well while all is not well. We decided to scale the celebration down and unite only you our friends to the foundation’s headquarters instead of inviting the rest of the world. I have no regrets for the change but we have to spare it for people who have no reason to celebrate. “Even as we celebrate, there are so many reasons to celebrate because we have done

well as a foundation. We restored dignity to men, we took care of destitute, displaced persons, victims of terrorism and victims of tribal and inter-tribal wars. While we can blow our own trumpet in celebration, we cannot forget that we live now in unsafe environment,” he said. Danjuma who was specifically concerned over the safety of Abuja-Kaduna road and other federal high ways in Nigeria said, “To travel between Kaduna and Abuja, the roads has all been taken over by arm robbers and people resolve only to travel in train especially, the elites.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

