Tree Planting, Solution To Conflicts In Nigeria – PMB

President Buhari has said that planting trees is part of the solution to conflicts in Nigeria and across the Sahel.

The president stated this in an opinion article he wrote in ‘Scientific American,’ a leading science magazine in which more than 150 Nobel laureates have been published. He said that the Nigerian government is taking action against the ecological breakdown that drives conflicts.

According to him; “ecological restoration reduces the threat of land disputes,” adding that desertification – driven by climate change – is exacerbating conflict in Nigeria.

He explained in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, that planting trees is part of the solution, and the reason Nigeria is planting another 25 million, on top of the 1 million hectares already reforested.

The article comes ahead of the project launch later this month by the National Youth Climate Innovation Hub – the organisation mobilising youths in the tree planting exercise. In tackling these challenges, the government believes it is essential to involve young people in the decision-making processes on climate action because, ultimately, it is their future that shall be affected.

The tree planting exercise is part of a larger project: A Great Green Wall.

