Why Parents Should Not View Sex Education As Awkward Topic

Chinyere Maduka, a 29 year old lady said she was raped by one of her relatives when she was 16 years old and she blamed her mother for not educating her about sex.

“I am blaming my mother because when I was seven years old, rather than enlightened me about sex and reproductive health, she would tell me to lie down and start checking my private organs.

“I always feel embarrassed but there is nothing I could do. That day my relative raped me, she checked me that night, but she didn’t notice anything.

“It was like five months later, that one of our neighbors drew her attention to my ‘sudden weight’, that I might be pregnant. She quickly rushed me to the hospital and they confirmed that I was five months pregnant.

“When I told them that my relative raped me, my parents decided that I must abort the pregnancy, which I did. From that time till this moment, I still feel depressed.”

Today, sex is everywhere, on television, in movies and it is plastered all over advertising. It seems that the only place the subject is still considered taboo is in conversation between parents and children.

Often, parents are just as reluctant as their children to broach the subject. In her book Beyond the Big Talk, health educator Debra Haffner says: “Many parents have told me that they bought their child a book on sexuality or puberty, left it in the preteen’s room, and never discussed it again.”

Haffner says the message to children is clear: “We want you to know about your body and about sex; we just don’t want to talk to you about it.”

That is where the problem starts from. According to a magazine titled: “Key to Family Happiness” published by Jehovah’s Witnesses, the sexual landscape has changed.

There is no longer the quick definition of sex, which is a husband and wife having intercourse. Now, there is oral sex, anal sex, cybersex and even ‘sexting’ over the phone.

Your children will likely be confronted with misinformation at an early age. They will hear about sex as soon as they start school and they will not get the viewpoint that you want them to have.

Your children have questions about sex but are not likely to initiate a discussion with you. True, it may be awkward, both for you and for them. On the positive side, though, many youths want to learn about sex from their parents and not from some teacher or television program.

How, then, can parents talk to their children about this important yet admittedly awkward topic?

The organization advised that parents can do that according to their age. It states that, “Unless they live in total isolation, children begin hearing about sex at an early age. Even more disturbing is the fact that in these “last days,” wicked men have advanced “from bad to worse.” Sadly, many children are exploited by adults for perverted sexual purposes.

“It is therefore important for you parents to start educating your children while they are still quite young. If you wait till they are nearing their teens, they may not want to speak openly because of the inhibitions that come with puberty. The key is to give children information that is appropriate to their age.

“For preschoolers, focus on teaching the proper names of the sex organs, and emphasize that no one should touch these organs, because teachers, babysitters, or older children could hurt them, hence they need to know how to protect themselves from strangers.

“For primary-school children, use these years as an opportunity to add to your child’s knowledge gradually. See what they already know and whether they want to know more. Don’t force the discussion. It will likely come naturally if you regularly spend time with your children.

“For adolescents, now is the time to make sure that your child has sufficient knowledge of the physical, emotional, and moral aspects of sex. Boys and girls at schools are already hooking up.

“Granted, talking to your children about sex may be one of the most awkward parenting tasks you will face. But it is well worth your effort.”

In the same vein, a youth development officer in the ministry of youth and social development, Lagos state, Mrs Rashidat Umar said young people should have access to information and services, particularly on their adolescence sexual reproductive health so that they can make informed decisions as at when they want to start involving themselves in sexual activities.

Umar said, “They need to know the consequences of engaging in such acts, the implication. They need to know that they are ready for it. They need to know that when they engaged in such act, this is what comes out of it.

“So, we provide platforms for them to access information and services, in collaboration with the ministry of health. To us, family planning is not about taking services but information so that they can make informed decisions.”

Therefore, adolescents should be well informed and orientated about reproductive health as sex education is being taught in secondary schools now. This will aid adolescents in making right decisions about their sexual lives.

