Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, the Minister of State for Environment, says women have a critical role to play in combating climate change.

Ikeazor made this known while receiving Mrs Ebere Ifendu, the President, Women in Politics Forum (WIPF) and other women politicians in her office in Abuja.

According to her, climate change affects everyone but women bear the brunt of its adverse effects.

“Adverse results of Climate Change are security and farming crises.

“We are in the month of November and the rains are still falling. This is unusual and the people who suffer it most are women and children,” she said.

She recalled that President Buhari during the United Nations General Assembly in September, declared that Nigeria would plant 25 million trees to combat climate change and reduce carbon emission.

“To implement Mr President’s declaration, the importance of women cannot be overemphasised, we intend to incorporate women not only in tree planting but also for the implementation of various remediation projects to tackle erosion.

“Today, I say to every single woman here that you are an environmental champion and you must help us to combat climate change.”

The minister also urged the forum to be good ambassadors in all their endeavours as millions of women and girls are looking up to them as role models.

Earlier, Ifendu commended the minister for paving way for women in politics and urged her to continue to mentor women to act right in politics.

“We are here because we want to support the ministry in combating climate change.

“There are serious climate change problems across the globe and if you look at the percentage of people affected, you will know that women carry the brunt of its impact.

“There is need to educate women and to also embark on massive sensitisation, so women know their roles in solving climate change problem.” (NAN)

