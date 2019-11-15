Yar’Adua’s Brother Uncovers Plot To Derail Bayelsa, Kogi Elections

The younger brother to late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) of emasculating the judiciary to derail the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

The late president’s brother, Col Abdul’Aziz Musa Yar’Adua(rtd), who is the national coordinator of Aspirants Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC Aspirants Forum), in a statement said the PDP was scared of defeat hence they resolved to use the judiciary to disqualify APC governorship candidates in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

He said Nigerians should know that the “PDP is derailing present administration by using judiciary to disqualify APC candidates in Bayelsa and Kogi states.”

He added that “It is a known fact that the PDP is using the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Natasha to get the Governor Of Kogi State and the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, disqualified in the tomorrow’s elections.”

“We are also aware that the PDP is using Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, an APC member to get our party’s governorship candidate in Bayelsa State disqualified.

“PDP has seen an eminent defeat in the two States, hence the resolved to use the judiciary to derail the electoral process,” he said.

He added that this trick deployed by the PDP would not save its candidate from eminent defeat come this Saturday.

He, therefore, appealed to electorate in Kogi and Bayelsa states to come out en masse and vote for APC on Saturday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

