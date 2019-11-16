Another Catholic Priest Kidnapped In Enugu

The Enugu Police Command said Saturday in Enugu that it has commenced a massive manhunt of abductors of a Catholic Priest, Rev.-Fr. Theophilus Ndulue.

This was coming barely two weeks after the release of another catholic priest earlier abducted in the state.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, Ndulue was abducted by unidentified gunmen on his way home along Amansiodo Road in Ndiagu-Oghe in Ezeagu Local Government Area on Friday evening while returning from a pastoral council meeting.

Amaraizu while confirming the incident, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu described the abduction as unfortunate.

He however, said that police operatives would leave no stone unturned to secure release the catholic priest unhurt.

“We have launched a massive trail for the rescue and release of the priest from his abductors as soon as possible.

“I assure the good people of Enugu and the Catholic family that we will get at them and bring them to book.

“However, we are circumspect on the operation in order to ensure that the Catholic priest is released unhurt,’’ he assured.

Amaraizu said that Ndulue, who was the Parish Priest of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ihuonyia, Amansiodo, was initially kidnapped alongside the Chair lady, Catholic Women Organisation in his parish, Mrs Stella Nwodo.

He said that Nwodo was later released by the abductors.

NAN recalls that this was happening barely two weeks after Rev.-Fr Arinze Madu, Deputy Rector, Queen of the Apostle Spiritual Year Seminary, Imezi Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area, was released by his abductors.

Madu had been kidnapped at the seminary gate on Oct. 29. (NAN)

