Antibiotic Resistance: We Are Fast Losing The ‘War’

The world is losing the war to the ‘bugs’ as a result of actions and inactions of a man, facilitated by the natural selections which made resistance a natural phenomenon. The warnings of Sir Alexendra Fleming didn’t reach the world or the man has turn deaf ears, the father of chemotherapy warned the dangers of resistance immediately when he discovered the ‘magic bullet’ and now the world is moving to the post-antibiotic era which will mark the end of golden era of antibiotics. True to his prediction, microorganisms became resistance to penicillin, less than a decade after it was introduced for clinical use. Imagine an era where simple infections could not be treated with antibiotic or simple theatre operations such as Caesarean Session (CS) could not be done due to the fear of infection with resistant organism. That’s the period the world is heading to, unless drastic measures are taken. On personal experience, I have seen such times when my relatives succumbed to bug, Klebsiella that was totally resistant to over nine different antibiotics including Augumentin. For such person, post-antibiotic era is real, because the drugs are tamed useless by the superbug!!! The threat pose to the global health sector by the rise of antibiotic resistance can’t be overemphasized, in fact experts projected that infections related to antibiotic resistant organisms will contribute to over 10 million deaths annually by 2050 worldwide with great economic burden, if the ‘faceless monster’ is not halted. It was not surprising when chief medical officer of the UK Professor Dame Sally Davies once suggested that the antibiotic resistance threat should be treated equal to the threat of terrorism! Put it this way, if we all view the dangers of antibiotic resistance same way the dangers of insurgency in northern Nigeria, that will show the gravity of the problem to the public and policy makers in Nigeria. For broad audience, antibiotic resistance is a natural process that bacteria become less susceptible to the action of antibiotic that was once vulnerable.

In his foresight, Fleming blamed the action of man of unnecessary use of antibiotics to the development of resistance: “The thoughtless person playing with penicillin is morally responsible for the death of the man who finally succumbs to infection with the penicillin-resistant organism.” In the uncontrolled use of antibiotics, we are all culprits, from the experts to the general public. Unnecessary prescription of broad spectrum drugs empirically by medical personal or prescription without sensitivity testing, to the lack of antibiotic stewardships; who to prescribe antibiotics and selling antibiotics over the counter without prescription. In Nigeria, like many developing countries, it is easy to see antibiotics are sold by vendors on streets and motors parks, and anyone can go to medicine store and purchase antibiotics without prescription. It is common norm in Northern part of Nigerian cities and towns to hear “a ba ni Ja da Yalo”, loosely means “I want to buy Red and Yellow” referring to tetracycline, an antibiotic use to treat wide range of infections but wrongly applied by such people. There is heavy misuse of antibiotics in this part of the world and little efforts are employing in reducing the act by either stakeholders or the public. It is established fact that overuse of antibiotic increase selection pressure of resistance, unless something is done to effectively to control the overuse of antibiotic, it will remain a loophole through which resistance will continue to wax.

Another factor that fuels the emergence of resistance is use of antibiotics in agriculture and animal husbandry. The quest for larger production of agricultural products especially increase search for cheap and large scale proteins, tones of antibiotics are sparkly use for non medical purposes, in fact two-third of world antibiotics that are meant for human consumptions are directed as growth promoters, feed additive and for prophylaxis in animal husbandry and poultry. These animals are not sick but are being ‘intentionally’ been exposed to antibiotics that they do not need, thus they serve as a breeding spot for the development of resistance. Such act puts man at risk of getting resistance because there is strong link between transfers of resistance via food chains to humans. The quest for agro-business enterprise and increased world population made it necessary for high demand for animal proteins. Although, there are strict legislation against use of antibiotics in farming and animal husbandry in some countries, especially developed countries, but in countries like Nigeria it is difficult to have a control of what purpose an antibiotics is going to be used. People operate poultry at back yard of their houses without being monitored; they use broad spectrum antibiotics for prophylaxis to increase their yield and profit, regardless of the threat, if at all they know.

Development of resistance is multifaceted that allow the bugs to be recalcitrant in many ways including “gifting” resistant genes to their fellows. How cool! Our environment serves as resistance hub that allows exchange of genes between microorganisms. Therefore, there is need for proper cleaning and treatment of environment especially wastewaters that are coming from both community and hospital settings before such waters are discharge to larger water bodies. There are scientific facts that showed quantity of antibiotics traces are found in nearby rivers of many cities across the world, which are coming either from animal houses or small doses of drugs that are not completely observed during human treatment, such environment are turned to be hotspot for the breeding of resistances. In the event of no effective water treatment process, such water will be channeled back to the community and subsequently might end up for human use.

Socio-economic status of individuals play role in many human lives, including development of antibiotic resistance. Sub-standard antibiotics are produced to be sold at cheaper cost or people cannot afford to purchase complete regimen of antibiotic prescriptions due to the economic constraints, in such situation, sub-optimal doses are created which is known to facilitate the emergence of resistance.

As someone with interest in resistance of superbugs for two reasons; as a research area and someone that loss loved one due to infections related to drug resistance bacteria, I still remain optimistic that the “war” can be maintain at a balance; while bugs continue becoming less sensitive to the available drugs, we can look for an alternatives to the conventional antibiotics such as herbs and their essential oils. However, there is need for the optimization and validation of such alternative. It is well known that in the last decade, there is very few introduction of new antibiotics, because pharma companies are becoming less interested or do not want to invest huge fund into research and development of new class of antibiotic, rather they focus more in development of drugs for “cosmopolitan” diseases such as neurodegeneratives diseases and cancers. So, it would not be bad idea to search for an alternative. Another set of alternatives that have bright hopes in the treatment of superbugs is use of new scientific ideas such as phage therapy, maggot therapy and science of proteomics. People are needed to be enlighten on the consequences of antibiotic resistance, and this can be achieve through collaboration between scientists and journalist as recently demonstrated by workshop organized by TReND in Africa with other collaborators such as Welcome Trust, University of Sussex, University of West of England and others to increase public awareness and engagement of scientific research. I will end with these few words; don’t use antibiotic when not needed otherwise you will be the reason the world will be sent to post-antibiotic era!

–Mustapha is a clinical and medical microbiologist, University of Maiduguri and a Fellow, African Science Literacy Network (ASLN)

