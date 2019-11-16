Army Remains Committed To Professional Roles To Curb Insecurity, Says COAS

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Army’s to its professional role towards protecting the country’s sovereignty Speaking while declaring closed the 2019 Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship (NASAC) in Ibadan on Friday, the army chief said the Nigerian Army would remain committed to the discharge of its constitutional roles to the Nigeria states.

According to him, training and exercising will continue to be given top priority. He said the army would continue to construct modern state of the art facilities aimed at improving capacity building and to enhance professionalism. “All hands must be on deck to ensure the satisfactory accomplishment of this desire at all level of the command.

“The Nigerian Army will remain committed to the discharge of its constitutional roles to the Nigeria states. In this regard, training and exercising will continue to be given top priority,” he said. Represented by Maj-Gen. Enobong Udoh, Chief of Training and Operations, Army Headquarters, Buratal noted that the exercise Crocodile 4 was not only to improve and promote cooperation synergy among inter-agency but to also flush out banditry, Kidnapping, cultism and illegal oil bunkering in the division area of responsibilities.

He said the Army has collectively benefited immensely from the 2019 NASAC which stated on Tuesday. Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde of who was represented by his Deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, commended the Nigerian Army on the achievements in the fight against insurgency. The 1 Division Nigeria Army, Kaduna, emerged winner of the championship with 2,276 scores while 81 Division, Lagos, came second with 1,959 scores and Army Headquarters, Abuja took 3rd with 1,954 scores Ten army formations from various Division of the Nigerian Army across the country participated in the competition.

