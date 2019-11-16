As Kogi, Bayelsa People Go To The Polls Today

SUNDAY ISUWA writes on the intrigues as Kogi and Bayelsa states people go to the polls today.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to conduct the gubernatorial elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states today. Before reaching this stage, the commission exhausted all the 14 items in the timetable and schedule of activities announced earlier. Both Kogi and Bayelsa states are known for election violence. Presently, there are discoveries that money will flow like a river in the two most important off-season elections holding in Kogi and Bayelsa states today.

Though security will also be an issue in the two states, the desperation displayed by politicians is a cause for concern. Kogi has a total of 1,646,350 voters, with Permanent Voters Card (PVC) collection put at 1,485,828. The state is made up of 21 local government areas with about 2,548 pulling units, but a total of 16,132 adhoc staff is required for the exercise. For the Bayelsa polls, the difficult terrain is said to pose a big threat to the conduct of the governorship election apart from the issue of vote buying.

According to some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), since 75 percent of Bayelsa is on water adequate speed boats are necessary for the polls to start simultaneously at 8:00am. The executive director, Family Welfare Foundation, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, Mr Torki Dauseye, said if the materials were at the polling units by 7:00am, it would help for the polls to start at 8am. But as the people go to the polls today, the commission must be up and doing in alerting the general public on any changes made in order to cub fake news. A stakeholder, Ms Eniola Cole, advised INEC to ensure that it counter fake news so that voters will have confidence in the commission.

According to Eniola, while politicians are strategizing for vote buying, added that some other politicians who have been making reckless statements may want to put their threats into reality. according to the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Bayelsa, Pastor Udo Tom, INEC is doing all it can to ensure the election is free, fair, credible and acceptable, added that all materials have been delivered to the polling units. “All the materials have been batched to the polling units. We want the security agencies to ensure the environment is secure for the INEC staff,” Tom said revealing that 889,000 PVCs had been collected in the state which has about 923,000 registered voters.

Apart from completing all its 14 agenda in its plan, INEC, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders especially the police committed the candidates into signing peace accord. It is believed that the peace accord will help in a smooth poll today if all parties abide by it. But the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has warned police men on guard duties with politicians not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to perpetrate illegality on election day, warning that anyone caught roaming the street without proper authorisation would be arrested.

Adamu, who said the police was working with other security agencies, also warned that the police would be on the lookout for those who would be out on the election day to either buy or sell votes, warn ing that vote buying is a criminal offence. He, however, assured that the police would be professional, ready to provide a level playing ground for all parties and participants, adding that the police and other security operatives on election duty would protect all INEC and other election officials, as well as materials for the exercise, against attacks.

“Security agents are ready for this election. We pledge to be professional, we pledge to provide a level playing field to all participating parties. Every polling unit, INEC officials and materials, NYSC members and all that will be playing one role or the other shall be secured. “While doing that, we will not tolerate people coming to buy or sell votes. Anyone caught will be arrested, kept out of circulation and be prosecuted. The collation centres will be protected so there will be no disruption. “If you are armed, please report it to the police and surrender the arm now before it’s too late. If you are intending to use arms, be warned, if you are lucky, you will be arrested when you are sighted attempting to use it. If you are unlucky, you will be taken out before you succeed in using it”, the IGP said. INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, also said the agency would do their possible best to ensure that the election went well. Yakubu said who said all materials have been delivered, added that Smart Card Readers (SCR) will be used for accreditation of voters.

He said it would be mandatory for the use of the SCR, in accordance with the regulations and guidelines of the commission for the conduct of elections. “For emphasis, let me reiterate that the Smart Card Readers (SCRs) have been configured. It is mandatory to use the SCRs for voter accreditation and authentication in line with the commission’s regulations and guidelines for the conduct of elections.

“Let me also reiterate that voter inducement in all forms, including vote-buying at polling units is a violation of the law. The ban on the use of mobile phones and other photographic devices in the voting cubicles is still in force and will be strictly enforced and monitored. “At this meeting, parties and candidates will be required to sign the Peace Accord to pledge, affirm and commit to non-violence before, during and after the election. Let me quickly add that while the commission is committed to a free, fair and credible process, we need the commitment of especially the political parties and candidates to realise these goals. There can be no free and fair elections in an atmosphere of violence, acrimony and bitterness. Let us focus on issues during the campaign and convince rather than coerce the electorate to our points of view.

“Finally, let me once again appeal to all stakeholders, especially political parties, candidates and their supporters, to maintain the peace before, during and after the election”, Yakubu added. For the Kogi and the Bayelsa polls, pundits believe that political parties and their candidates hold the key to a peaceful or a rancorous elections holding today. Meanwhile, what presented itself as a bad omen for the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, started on Tuesday when a Federal High Court in Abuja disqualified its Deputy Governorship candidate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, from participating in the race.

His disqualification, according to the court, was based on the grounds that he provided conflicting information on the documents he presented to INEC. But while the party was battling with case through appeal, another Federal High Court in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Thursday, put a seal to the aspiration of the party, by disqualifying its governorship flag bearer, Chief David Lyon, from the exercise. The judgement which was delivered barely 48 hours to the election

Yakubu no doubt threw the camp of APC in the state, into disarray. Lyon’s disqualification followed the judgement of a Federal High Court which sat Thursday in Yenagoa, the state capital, declaring that the September 4, 2019 primaries that threw up Lyon as the party’s candidate for today’s poll, did not conform with the provisions of the party. Justice Jane Iyang, had declared that the result of the governorship primaries was declared by the secretary of the election committee, Senator Emmanuel Ochoja, instead of the chairman of the committee, Mai Mala Buni. Iyang in her ruling on the case brought before the court by Heineken Lokpobiri, who also participated in the primaries, berated the Bayelsa governorship primaries election committee headed by the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, insisting that it was clear that the committee threw caution into the wind while conducting and announcing the outcome of the September 4 primaries and that the action of the committee did not conform with the party guideline.

According to her, the decision of the Secretary of the committee, Senator Emmanuel Ochoja, to take over the duty of the chairman truncated the whole process, saying “neither the plaintiff nor the first defendant can lay claim to the ticket of the party.” She thus declared that APC did not have a validly elected candidate, “thereby the governorship primaries is set aside.” Justice Iyang also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to include the names of Senator Heineken Lokpobiri (plaintiff) and Chief David Lyon (first defendant) on the ballot paper, “the legal unit of INEC is to be served quickly.” Both counsel to the plaintiff and first/second defendants however,

kicked against the decision of the court. Mr. Fitzgerald Olorogun Esq, the counsel to Lokpobiri in his response described the judgement as strange and was not in line with the prayer of the plaintiff.” Sidney Barachuka Esq, counsel to Lyon and the APC described the judgement as a travesty of justice, saying “What has happened is a travesty of justice.” In a separate interactive session with newsmen, the Alternate Director-General of the David Lyon campaign organization, Prof Seyefa Brisibe noted that though the party had filed an appeal and stay of execution on the judgement, “The judgment is a judgment that was given by a lower court and the processes are clear that we have the room to secure a stay of execution and file for an appeal which our lawyers have done.”

True to his words, the party approached a Federal High Court in Abuja which granted Stay of Execution on the court order that nullified the governorship primaries that produced Lyon as its candidate for today’s election. In the same vein, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that the APC will participate in today’s poll in the state, noting that no voter will be allowed to vote without voter card recognised by the Smart Card Reader in the elections today in Bayelsa and Kogi states. Prof. James Apam, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kogi State stated this during a oneday Training on Election Duties, organised by Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for its staff at Kogi Sector Command Headquarters in Lokoja, during the week. Speaking on behalf of Apam, Mr. Olugbenga Ajayi, a staff officer of the commission, he warned that no person would be allowed to vote without being accredited using the card reader.

“We keep learning every day; and we want to obey what we have said as electoral umpire; if card reader cannot identify you, you cannot vote. “It is either card reader or no voting in Kogi and Bayelsa elections; anything apart from the use of card reader for accreditation and voting will be disqualified. “No manual accreditation would be allowed; it is either card reader or no voting,” he reiterated. He enjoined all the personnel participating in the elections to conduct themselves very well and not to compromise but respect their dignity and protect the sanctity of the elections.

He further urged other security personnel to adequately secure electoral staff and election materials, saying all eyes are on Kogi and Bayelsa elections. He also called for timely arrival of security personnel at INEC Local Government Secretariat, who would be escorting their staff and election materials to INEC Registration Area Centre (RAC) for timely dispatched. “We urged the security personnel to live by the oath they swore to and not chasing after politicians for money,” he said.

In a related development, a prodemocracy group and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has tasked political actors and the security agencies to do more to stem the tide of political violence ravaging Both Bayelsa and Kogi states as governorship elections hold there today. Its director, Idayat Hassan, gave the charge Thursday while speaking at a pre-election briefing at the Election Analysis Centre (EAC) in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

She warned that the tension in the two states was capable of undermining voter confidence and turnout and the credibility of the entire process. She added that the group’s observation of the pre-election environment pointed to a very volatile political environment, characterised by fierce rhetoric, threats of violence and actual incidents of violence. She also called on the INEC to leave no stone unturned to deliver credible polls in the two states, even as she urged the electoral umpire to tie up all loose ends with respect to the deployment of ad-hoc staff to the field. Her words: “The welfare of adhoc staff, especially youth corps members should be treated with utmost serious urgency. “CDD reiterates that the welfare of INEC ad-hoc is critical to the successful conduct of the election. “It is of the utmost necessity to ensure the safety and security of these patriotic men and women who would be making sacrifices and taking risks in a volatile environment to ensure eligible voters exercise their franchise. “CDD calls on INEC to consider making special arrangements, including hiring security if there are gaps in providing cover from the normal channels.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

