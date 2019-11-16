Crashing Data Price With Telecom Infrastructure Deployment

Following the directive by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy that cost of telecom data should be forced down, CHIMA AKWAJA, in this article, traces the fundamental roadblocks working against broadband ubiquity nationwide and suggest a way out.

Despite a population of over 200 million people, Nigeria has over the years grappled with its inability to ensure that its citizens have accessible and affordable high-speed broadband connectivity. Apart from the major cities, the quality of broadband service on offer in the country is worrying.

With 120 million Nigerians having access to the Internet, availability of broadband across the country is still insufficient. Large expanse of the lands in the country are either underserved or unserved areas. This brings to question why Nigeria has not been able to drive its broadband project successfully despite investments by operators.

According to the Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan 2013-2018, the power to enforce the NBP rests with the National Broadband Council chaired by the Minister of Communications. Apart from the former Minister of Communications Technology, Dr. Omobola Johnson, who midwifed the NBP 2013-2018, the tenure of the immediate past Minister of Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu was a disaster for the sector for its failure in galvanising the broadband prowject of the country.

A lofty document by all standards, the National Broadband Plan 2013-2018 which should have launched Nigeria into a full-fledged digital economy was allowed to gather dust on the shelves of the Ministry of Communications. The inability of the former minister to energise the National Broadband Council through the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the National Executive Council (NEC) impacted negatively on the strident efforts of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and telecom operators in implementing Nigeria’s broadband masterplan.

Massive Bandwidths Lying Fallow

Nigeria has experienced the largest bandwidth capacity landing at its shores. About five international submarine cables namely: The SAT-3/WASC/SAFE system through NITEL (Now managed by ntel), MainOne Cable System, Glo1 owned by Globacom, West Africa Cable System (WACS) through MTN Nigeria, and the Africa Coast to Europe (ACE) brought by Dolphin Telecom have birther their landing stations in the country.

The broadband supply chain comprises of international connectivity, a national backbone network, metropolitan access links, and the local access network (the last mile). For Nigerian telecom consumers, their inability to have affordable and accessible boils down to the last mile. Despite have over 11 terabits of bandwidth capacity at the landing stations all in Lagos, evacuating these huge capacity and spreading them across the country has been the most difficult challenge facing the telecom operators.

According to page 13 of The Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan 2013-2018, “The Federal Government shall therefore promote the rapid establishment of recovery agreements and the delivery of additional cable landing points to other coastal states such as Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa and Ondo as soon as possible.” It stated further that “The Federal Government shall therefore promote a seamless interconnectivity regime and an Open Access Infrastructure sharing agreement among operators.”

While the above vision statements have not materialised, the inability of the Ministry of Communications to impress it upon state governments on the benefits of allowing telecom infrastructure to flourish in their domains has been biggest challenge inhibiting affordable and accessible broadband service. It is shocking that a decade after the landing of massive international submarine cables in Nigeria, less than 10 per cent of the capacities have been utilised or appropriately dispersed across the country.

State Governments Frustrating Right of Way Permits

For the telecom operators in the country, the inability of the federal and state governments to address the Right of Way (RoW) challenge has been the stumbling block to affordable broadband access and data costs occasioned by high levies and taxes imposed on telecom facilities like mobile towers and laying of fibre optic cables on the ground.

In the opinion of Mr. Ayotunde Coker, chief executive officer, Rack Centre Limited, leading datacentre operator, “Right of Way (RoW) permit is still a big issue in Nigeria. There is a standardised RoW rate but it is not being implemented by some state governments. I would rather advise state governors to give incentives to telecom companies to come to their states to lay fibre because penetration of fibre brings reliable telecoms services to the people wherever they are. It brings in industries, the state’s gross domestic product (GDP) will increase significantly because fibre is there.

“RoW should be encouraged and telecom companies should be encouraged to invest in infrastructure. If you get infrastructure right then every other thing will work. You cannot have technology hubs such as Co-creation Hub and tech villages without the underlining factor of infrastructure. And they wouldn’t be feasible if the infrastructure was not in place at the right price.

“I would also request is an enabling environment. Do you know, everybody mentions it that broadband access adds 10 per cent to the gross domestic product (GDP)? But that is in more advanced countries. In emerging economies, it actually adds about two to 2.5 per cent depending on how mature your penetration of broadband is. So, for us, it is actually about two per cent.

Broadband As Bedrock of Digital Economy

Chief executive officer, MainOne Cable Company, Funke Opeke, supporting the above argument said, “In this digital age where broadband connectivity is the bedrock of a thriving digital and national economy, we need to focus on increasing access to broadband penetration beyond Lagos and Abuja for our shared economic prosperity, job creation and digital security.

“We will need to take advantage of the opportunities the digital economy provides if we are to create jobs for Nigerian youth in the not-too distant future,” Opeke, said while presenting a keynote speech at the Startup South Conference held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom recently with the theme “Unlocking the Next 60 Million: Making Broadband Accessible and Affordable.” She said for Nigeria to make appreciable progress in job creation, the country needs to ensure that broadband penetrates all the villages, towns and cities in all the 744 local government areas of the nation.

Subscribers and Data Usage/Cost

While the infrastructure challenge remain, some subscribers have alerted to the rising depletion of their data on their mobile phones. Today’s mobile phones come with preloaded mobile apps which are inadvertently activated by phone users. Industry experts say not all the apps are really needed and that phone users should be able to know apps that deplete their data.

The experts say, a large number of phone users download several apps from app stores which significantly deplete balance on their phones. It said both NCC and operators need to aggressively inform/educate consumers on the things their phone do behind their back which deplete their data.

In the era of 4G, speed is key and more speed means more price to the consumers, since operators spend so much to maintain their networks to be able to offer higher speed which consumers crave for.

Telcos Response To Fiat Crashing Of Data Cost

According to the Association of Licenced Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), operators should be able to crash cost of data but they incur more cost from cases of vandalism, multiple taxation and regulations, indiscriminate shutdown of their base stations, vandalism (which takes time to fix the vandalised area), denial or high cost of RoW which slows down operators’ drive to quickly roll out more infrastructure, theft of their equipment at sites, power problem, where two heavy-duty generators are used by the operators to run their base stations which depend on power 24/7.

Also, insecurity is another problem – operators find it difficult to go and re-fuel their generators in areas where insecurity is high, especially in the north and when the base station goes down, it affect service delivery in such areas. Prices of services are not determined regulatory-wise by fiat, on the basis of emotions and consumers complaints on the social media platforms.

Chairman of ALTON, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo speaking recently on the directive of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy that cost of data should be reviewed downward in five days, said it is “unrealistic and insensitive” considering the high operating cost in the country. He said directive was “dictatorial and could scare away investors from the country.”

He that NCC should be allowed some level of independence. “Do they know that operators don’t just sit down and fix tariffs? They, with NCC, rely on so many things before coming up with tariffs,” he said, adding that for NCC to arrive at prices, it conducts industry cost-based study in line with what obtains globally.

NCA 2003 Regulation On Data Cost

According to Section 108-110 of the National Communications Act 2003, NCC has no power to prescribe retail price. What the law allows the Commission to do is to ensure that tariffs reflect costs of providing services. It empowers the regulator to carry out cost-based studies from time to time and as may be deemed fit to fix prices floors and /or ceilings. That way, no operator can underprice to kill its competitors.

Already, a cost study is currently ongoing to determine the price of data consumers currently use in line with the reality of the markets. Industry sources say the Policy Competition and Economic Analysis of the NCC is working with KPMG to determine this. Industry analysts say if NCC lowers data prices (assuming it has the power), the big/foreign-funded operators can manage, but smaller operators will be killed off since they won’t be able to compete.

They add that it would, therefore, be catastrophic if NCC takes action not supported by scientific data, noting that the Commission will definitely lose in court if/when operators challenge its action and that will be unfortunate for a regulator.

