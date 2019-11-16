EFCC Jails Abuja Based Internet Fraudster

The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of one Osarumwense Henry Afuwa (alias Manasseh Jordan) before Justice A.O Musa of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Bwari. The Commission prosecuted the convict for internet fraud to the tune of $1,000. Trouble started for the convict following an intelligence report on his cybercrime activities. Scam documents and messages were found in his possession upon his arrest. Further investigations showed that he posed as Manasseh Jordan, a pastor in the United States, in a fictitious WhatsApp Account, and at different times, defrauded foreign women through love scam.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

