NEWS
EFCC Jails Abuja Based Internet Fraudster
The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of one Osarumwense Henry Afuwa (alias Manasseh Jordan) before Justice A.O Musa of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Bwari.
The Commission prosecuted the convict for internet fraud to the tune of $1,000.
Trouble started for the convict following an intelligence report on his cyber crime activities.
Scam documents and messages were found in his possession upon his arrest.
Further investigations showed that he posed as Manasseh Jordan, a pastor in the United States, in a fictitious WhatsApp Account, and at different times, defrauded foreign women through love scam.
