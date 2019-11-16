Enyeama Visits Eagles In Camp, Wishes Team Good Luck Against Lesotho

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper and captain, Vincent Enyeama visited the team’s camp in Uyo, yesterday’s morning and wished them the best of luck in Sunday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash against Lesotho in Maseru. Enyeama spent time with the team and the three goalkeepers; Daniel Akpeyi, Maduka Okoye and Ikechukwu Ezenwa in camp.

The former Lille of France goaltender took to the social media to express his delight at linking up with his former teammates again. “What an honor to share this moment with the Super Eagles at the Ibom Golf Hoteland Resorts. Was on my way to playing an 18 hole matchplay game. Wishing them the very best in their next match. The future is bright for Nigerian football,” Enyeama stated on his twitter handle.

The 37-year-old is Nigeria’s joint most capped player of all time with Joseph Yobo on 101 appearances each after playing in five Nations Cup tournaments – in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2013 – and was part of the Nigeria squad at the 2002, 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments. He retired unceremoniously from the national team in 2015 following a fallout with then coach of the three-time African

