Hibiscus Flowers Exportation: Fear Of Monopoly And Health Scare

Recently, news filtered in that the Mexican regulatory authorities in charge of imports into the Central American country had decreed that hibiscus flower coming into the country must be fumigated. And, according to reports, the fumigant had to be methyl bromide. The background to this was when the Mexicans announced at the beginning of the year that it had found some pests in the hibiscus seeds and powders being brought into the country. As a result of this, they insisted that these seeds must be fumigated before being exported from countries like Nigeria, Sudan, Egypt and Senegal. And while the other African countries had insisted they would never use methyl bromide in their countries as a fumigant, the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service, NAQS, was said to have given approval to some individuals and organisations to bring the chemical to the country. And not only that, they have also given approval for them to build chambers in some parts of Lagos where the chemical would be used to fumigate before being exported out of the country.

While the idea of fumigation might not be wrong, the problem is the chemical the Mexicans, in active collaboration with some Nigerians who want to build a cartel in the business, want to use in preserving the seeds. Methyl bromide is not only a banned item in almost every country of the world; it is extremely injurious to health. If at all it must be used, it must be under extreme control.

Operators in the hibiscus export business are at a loss as to why the Mexicans insisted on methyl bromide being the chemical to be used bearing in mind that there are other chemicals that could be used for the fumigation.

“The problem is not the fact that these Mexicans asked us to fumigate our seeds before exporting them to their country,” a member of the National Hibiscus Farmers, Processors and Exporters Association of Nigeria, told LEADERSHIP Newspaper. “My shock stems from the choice of chemical they insisted we must use for the fumigation. This is strange. This chemical is odourless and colourless. It can easily permeate the skin and cause serious health challenges. It can destroy the lungs and cause death. It depletes the ozone layer. It is banned in virtually all the countries of the world. Why they insisted we should be using this chemical in our country and not in their own country is what I don’t know.”

This exporter also disclosed that some concerned exporters (which he claimed he was not part of) had even travelled to Mexico and prevailed upon the Mexicans that they should allow the fumigation to take place at the point of entry and not before export. He added that the Nigerians delegation even offered to foot the cost of fumigating at the point of entry. The Mexicans were said to have turned the offer down and also rejected the idea of fumigating at the point of entry.

Omodele Ibitoye, the Nigerian representative of One Million Rising, a non-governmental organisation committed to safe environment and which is represented in over one hundred countries said the fact that the chemical affects the ozone layer should make the Mexicans think twice before asking Nigerians to use the chemical as a fumigant.

“As a group we are not even concern with the business aspect of hibiscus growing or exportation but the effect of using methyl bromide as a fumigant because it is not only injurious to human being but extremely dangerous to the environment and Nigeria being a signatory to the Protocol banning the use of methyl bromide. And from our findings chambers for this fumigation are being constructed in residential area. This is totally unacceptable.”

Beyond this, however, is the desire of some individuals and groups among hibiscus growers and exporters to form a cartel and create a monopoly within the business. Those who are in the know within the business explained that the target of those pushing for the use of methyl bromide as a fumigant is to scare away as many people as possible from the business due to the fact that they might not want to touch the chemical with a long pole.

The business is a bit loose actually. There was no recognised association for a long time until few years ago when retired Major General Abubakar spearheaded the forming of one and the association is now registered with the Ministry of Trade and Investment. And from all indications, the association is firmly against the establishment of a cartel with the industry.

Beyond this, however, is the health crisis that may be brewing in the country but as a result of the use of methyl bromide as a fumigant. And as long as regulatory authorities like NAFDAC and NAQS refuse to act on time, there might be repercussions that would not augur well for the country.

The only consolation is that a retired judge of the Osun State High Court, Justice Olamide Oloyede and Virtues Unlimited Restorative Justice Initiative (VURJI) recently sued NAFDAC and eight others before the Federal High Court, Lagos, over alleged the importation of a banned chemical, methyl bromide into the country.

How far can they go in the suit? Time will tell.

– Abdulahi wrote from Abuja.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

