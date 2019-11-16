My Secret LIfe: I Dread Not Meeting My Customers’ Expectations – Jamila

BACKGROUND

My name is Jamila Muhammed Ali. I am from Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State. I was born into the family of late Major Ali Makolo, the second indigenous Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army. My parents have five children and I am the third child. I started my early education at Arakan Barracks Nursery and Primary School in Lagos. I later proceeded to Moonlight College in Lagos where I obtained my school certificate. I then furthered my studies at Kogi State University where I obtained a bachelor of art degree in Philosophy.

GROWING UP

I grew up with loving and supportive family members. I lived with my paternal aunty, Hajia Aisha Ali Ibrahim in Lagos right from childhood and she contributed enormously to my education. Despite her busy schedule, she found time to monitor my school activities.

THE BUSINESS

I am a makeup artist and I have been doing that for about a year now. I wish to expand into a full-grown beauty therapist and a consultant with the aim of creating alternative employment opportunities for young female graduates such as myself.

WHO TAUGHT YOU

Initially l practised the art on myself and friends. My decision to enrich my skill was born out of passion. I went for professional training and with consistent practice and encouragement from families and friends l now render it as a service.

DRIVING FORCE

God has been my strength through it all. What drives me from the word go is the need to test my abilities on a daily basis through the service I render and the understanding that perfection is a journey that I am willing to embark on. So far, the feedbacks I have received throughout my business journey are quite encouraging.

WHAT GIVES YOU AN EDGE OVER COMPETITORS

First and foremost my number one competitor is me due to the high standards I have set for myself and then over my other competitors my ability to provide top notch service that is extremely pocket friendly. I have equally learnt the art of tying various styles of ‘geles’ or head-ties for events. Offering such complete package to my customers is a huge advantage. The fact that my shop is located in my aunt’s boutique with a tailoring department that caters mainly to females boosts my patronage. Therefore, that is a plus for my business.

MENTOR(S)

My aunts – Hajia Ramatu Ali. Hajia Aisha Ali Ibrahim and Hajia Hussaina Usman who are strong and enterprising women and have always encouraged and supported me.

HOBBIES

I love to cook, travel and socialize.

DREAD

It has always been not keeping up to the standards I set for myself and fear of not meeting my customers’ expectations.

ACHIEVEMENT

I was part of a youth development programme aimed at encouraging younger youths to consider entrepreneurial opportunities. I have been able to impart knowledge and skills to young enthusiastic minds at training workshops. This gave me a sense of achievement.

CHALLENGES

Just like any private venture such as mine capital generation is usually the challenge.

REGRET

I have no regrets at all.

FUTURE PLAN

I would like to develop as a makeup artist and create my brand.

UNFORGETTABLE DAY

The day I was invited to partake in a youth entrepreneurship programme where I had to teach a class of 36 students on the basics of makeup application.

HOW ARE YOU ABLE TO FIND A BALANCE BETWEEN BUSINESS, PROFESSION AND FAMILY

I am single and self-employed. Therefore, I focus on my business.

ADVICE

Pursue excellence first before anything, being a makeup artist is not as easy as it looks on social media. It takes determination, research, understanding of beauty and people. If you are going to do it then invest in it wholeheartedly.

