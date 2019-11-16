NEMA Proposes N3trn For Disaster Management In 2020

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said an estimate of N3 trillion is needed to curb disasters across Nigeria in 2020.

The agency said the sum will be used to tackle cases of flooding, fire outbreak, building collapse and other disasters across the country, adding that part of the money would be required for the provision of short-term relief materials and replacement of damaged infrastructures.

Speaking at the lunch of the “National Disaster Risk Management Policy”, yesterday in Abuja, the director general of NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja said: “It is projected that if we continue with the current business as-usual, an estimated amount of N3 trillion will be required to curb and respond to disasters across the 36 states in Nigeria in 2020, and this will be mainly for providing short term relief and replacement of damaged infrastructures.

“What we are saying is that if major decisions are not taken, Nigeria is susceptible to loosing that number of people. So, we need to have good and effective policy in place. We need to respond effectively and efficiently to ensure that we save N3 trillion worth items, lives, properties and other related items.”

Maihaja further said that with the launch of the policy, Nigeria will join other countries in achieving Target E of the Sendai Framework (2015-2030) as it will enhance disaster risk reduction and management.

On the importance of the policy document, he said: “As we all are aware, Nigeria like other countries in the West African region and indeed the continent at large has witnessed continuous rise in both natural and human induced disasters which has resulted in loss of lives, large scale displacement, socio economic dislocation and environmental degradation.

“We have continuously faced a yearly devastating flood which has taken a great toll on all aspects of life and development. We need to shift from our places of comfort and take on disaster risk management with full steam.

“Globally, disaster risk management has witnessed improved legislation, improved awareness, improved early warning systems, better preparedness, including establishment of sustainable structures and national platforms for disaster risk reduction but these have not been sufficient to generate the transformational change required in risk governance.

“If we truly want to get ahead of the curve of humanitarian need and economic losses, we must set up strategies to address underlying risk drivers. We need to integrate risks, as well as potential opportunities, into development planning and budgeting.”

