NEWS
One Killed In Protests Against Fuel Rationing In Iran
Protests against the rationing of fuel in Iran have resulted in one death and several injuries, a spokesman for the local government in the city of Sirjan said on Saturday.
Dozens of protesters attempted to set fire to petrol stations and oil depots on Friday, spokesman Mahmud Mahmudabadi said, according to the ISNA news agency.
Police officers and members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard had to intervene, he added.
The exact circumstances of the death were unclear and under investigation, according to the spokesman, who claimed that security forces only fired their guns into the air as a warning.
Injuries were reported on both sides. Mahmudabadi did not specify whether there were any arrests, ISNA said.
Protests sprang up in other parts of Iran on Friday and Saturday, with reports that police had used tear gas in some locations to disperse demonstrators.
Footage shared on social media showed petrol stations in flames – although officials dismissed the videos as “fake news.”
As the Iranian economy falters under the strain of reimposed U.S. sanctions, the regime imposed overnight fuel-rationing measures and upped the cost of petrol
With a state-issued fuel card, Iranians can only purchase up to 60 litres of petrol per month at a price of around 13 dollar cents per litre.
Those who wish to buy more have to pay 27 cents per litre for standard or 33 cents for super – almost three times the previous rate. (NAN)
MOST READ
Over 240 Militants, Families Surrender To Gov’t Forces – Governor
One Killed In Protests Against Fuel Rationing In Iran
Troops Dislodge Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno – Army
Kogi, Bayelsa Guber Polls; Shun Vote Selling, Violence, CTA Tells Voters
ayelsa Decides: Heavy Security Presence, Large Voters Turn Out, Peaceful Voting Ongoing
UN Decry Plight Of 140,000 IDPs Trapped By Flood In Northeast
Bayelsa Decides 2019: Its Not Too Late To Chart A New Course – Observer Group
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS20 hours ago
IGP Redeploys Police Commissioners
-
ENTERTAINMENT14 hours ago
With Zlantan, Naira Marley, Is Olamide Badoo Under Threat?
-
METRO23 hours ago
2 Killed, Score Injured In Fuel Tanker Explosion On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Why We Dismissed Atiku’s Appeal – Supreme Court
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Borno Govt To Rehabilitate 42-year Old Maiduguri Zoo
-
FEATURES14 hours ago
Reminiscences: I Travelled To London As A Stowaway – Pa Chris Ajilo
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
70 NECO Workers Dismissed For Certificate Forgery
-
EDITORIAL10 hours ago
World Bank To Spend $40m On MCRP Projects