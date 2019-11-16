Pastor, Sister In Court Over Theft Of 8-month-old Baby

The police on Friday arraigned a cleric, Stanley Maduka, 40 and his sister, Glory Uma, 50, in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing an 8-month-old baby boy. The police charged Maduka with two counts of conspiracy and child theft.

Uma was charged with receiving a stolen baby. They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Emuerhi Benson, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct.18, at Iyana Ishashi Bus Stop Magboro Area of Lagos. Emuerhi alleged that Maduka, a pastor attached to Encounter with God Ministries, Toll Gate Bus Stop, Off Badagry Expressway, conspired with his sister and ”bought” an 8-month-old baby boy suspected to be stolen.

He alleged that Maduka said that he met with one Mrs Chimecherem, who is at large and claimed to be a victim of domestic violence who needed to raise some money. “Maduka then agreed with her to sell the baby for N250, 000. He contacted his sister, Uma, who has been married for 16 years without a child and told her about the arrangement.

“They paid N235, 000 to Chimecherem, who claimed to be the baby’s mother. She told them that she had three other children and couldn’t take care of the baby,” he said. The prosecutor said that on Oct. 27 at Marogbo area in Lagos, based on information received by the operatives of State Intelligence Bureau(BIS), the defendants were arrested with the baby. He said the biological parents of the baby are yet to be identified.

The prosecutor also said that the baby had been taken to a Juvenile welfare centre in Alakara, Mushin for protective custody. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 277(a)(b), 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Olufunke Sule–Amzat admitted the defendants to bail in the sum N200, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum. She also ordered that the sureties must provide proof of tax payment to the Lagos State Government for three years. S u l e – A m z a t adjourned the case until Jan. 23, 2020 for mention. (NAN)

