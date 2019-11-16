Reminiscences: I Travelled To London As A Stowaway – Pa Chris Ajilo

A renowned musician, versatile instrumentalist and trainer, Christopher Abiodun Ajilo aka Chris Ajilo, will be 90 years old in December. In this interview with our Osun State Correspondent JOSHUA DADA, he spoke on his rough ladder to the top and encouraged upcoming artistes to avoid envy.

When and where were you born?

My name is Christopher Abiodun Ajilo. I was born and bred in Lagos. My father was a Sanitary Inspector and a humble man. He was a Lay reader of the Anglican Communion. He lived a kind of life that was conducive to anybody that lived in those days. My father was a peaceful man who did not interfere in others’ business as a health officer. I was the last of the five children he brought to the world, but unfortunately he died even before I was nine years old.

My mother, Christiana Ajilo, was a peace loving and hardworking woman whose interest was to see her children well trained without complaint. One thing I can vividly remember about my mother was that she never raised her hands on me. All she did to me after the death of my father was talk to me and encourage me to be myself, not to depend on anybody and never to go beyond my boundary.

What of your academic life?

l started my education at St Peters School in Lagos. When I completed my primary school education, I proceeded to CMS Grammar School, Lagos. Knowing the tough life in those days where my mother had to take care of five children without assistance from anybody. After I left school, I decided to leave home. My oldest brother was then in the army. He served in the Signals Corps in India and when he got back home, he got discharged. It was from the stories he was giving us about happenings in the army that made me to decide to leave school.

What happened thereafter?

One day, I picked my brother’s military uniform, wore it and went to the nearby military camp when I was told that soldiers were being mobilized to Gold Coast (that was the name Ghana was known as then). I approached the officer in charge, a sergeant, it was late in the night and told him that I was an ex-service man and that I served in India and that now that I was discharged, I wanted to join my mother in Gold Coast. He agreed to accommodate me without telling the white man in charge. That was how I sailed to Gold Coast. Upon disembarking, I had no particular place I was going so I slept in the first church I saw. I met a man there who introduced me to a Nigerian family who were members of the church. I stayed with them briefly before I went to Takoradi. There I joined workers who were loading and offloading goods from ships. Along the lines, I saw a ship going to Lagos/Port Harcourt, I joined it, came back to Lagos and my friends were impressed that I could work in a boat. But my ambition was to go to London for training in the art of music and become a professional musician. With the connections I gathered within my work environment, I boarded a ship going to Congo. My target then was to go to Europe. While traveling in ship here and there, I learned how to bind books. So at a particular time I was invited to join a law chambers in Moronvia. I had also learned about painting. So when I was not binding books, I was painting. It was my art of painting that took me to the presence of Liberian President who awarded me a contract to paint the roof of his country home. I met other friends during my sojourn there and I was encouraged to join Liberia Army, it was about 194—something, that was when Liberia celebrated her 100 years independence. I participated in the Independence day army parade. Along the lines my ambition to go to Britain triggered again and I moved from Morovia to Senegal, Dakar. I got to Dakar through Bamako, I never stayed longer than a few months and moved again because I wanted to get to Europe. I remember a time we got into a train without ticket, we were three in number and were so smart that we got to Dakar without getting caught. You know in those days, Liberia was the only free country then where you can carry pistol not to kill people but to show that you had power. If you had a quarrel with anybody and you demonstrated your power by letting them know that you had pistol, that would be the end of the quarrel.

I remember a case in Dakar, when I demonstrated my might by foolishly showing them my gun, I was arrested and when I got to court, my intention was to defend myself because I could not afford to hire a lawyer, the magistrate told me that a lawyer would stand for me. Someone who did not know me at all stood for me. His argument was that I was young for conviction but to serve as deterrent, I was kept in prison custody to serve in the kitchen for a while and it was there I was assisted by the white man to board a ship as a stowaway to London.

During my transit to London, all I did was ask questions relating to how I could acquire skills in music.

Why did you jettison your training as a painter and book binder for music?

All those skills were just by the way. To earn a living. My life ambition was to be a trained musician, not just a musician but a professionally trained musician which I believed I could acquire in Europe. I was trained in various institutes in England and for on the job training, I began to play for different bands, not for money but for skills acquisition and experience gatherings.

During the course of this interview, it was obvious that you did not perfect your papers before you got to London, yet you did not end up in jail, what do you think is responsible for the stringent measures attached to perfection of papers this day?

Number one, there was almost free movement in the globe during those days but as population exploded without commensurate provisions, people started looking for more conducive atmosphere to survive which led to the rush for greener pastures abroad. In fact, during those days out currency was of equal value. So there was little or no need at all looking for job abroad. People acquire education there and come home to make use of it. Secondly, nobody can blame those countries for the measures taken because of the attitude of bad eggs among us. Some of our people taught them to handle us the way they are doing now because they were criminally minded. Those who travelled abroad in those days were people of honour and integrity that would not dip their hands in illegality but today our people are too much in haste to get rich and thereby get involved in unwholesome activities. And these people too will not want their land polluted. There are two things, we have people who go there to make money. In our own time, it was skill acquisition that was dear to us and not money. During my stay in Europe, I never stole a dime, I don’t drink, I don’t smoke marijuana. The police were our friends because we don’t indulge in crime. They still remember me today in England as a musician and not a roughian

I thank God, I lived a peaceful life and when I got back home, I started training those who want to be professional musicians and I thank God that those I trained have gone far. I don’t have time to indulge in frivolities.

When did you get married and to whom?

I am an old man bachelor. Actually I had a Briton as my fiancée and we got to the stage of getting married when I decided to return to Nigeria with the anticipation that I would go back to her. I would have formalised the relationship before I left London but I didn’t want a situation where I would bring her to Nigeria to suffer, so I had it at the back of my mind that I would go back for her after I might have prepared fully for the union that never was.

Actually, I spent my last weeks at her family house in London. Her parents already approved the relationship. When I was leaving, I remember the last thing she said at my departure, she said, “Chris, you are going to Nigeria without our getting married?” And I said let’s leave everything to God. We succeeded in communicating each other for long until both of us lost interest. When I got to Nigeria, I was careful not to get involved in marriage issues. It was then I realized fully that marriage is a responsibility. That sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. Having realized this constraint myself on issue of marriage and I remained a bachelor. Old man bachelor. (laughs)

But you have children now?

Thank God you can see my grandchildren who are on holiday with me along with their mother. Their father is in Lagos. I have two children.

On December 26th, you will be celebrating your 90th birthday and you look fresh and agile, what is the secret?

I don’t have any secret. All I do is to do things moderately and I also remember what my mother told me in her last days. It has never got out of my brain. She taught me to be thoughtful of whatever I come about and have free mind. As you see me I don’t hold grudges against anybody. I am a free man. I try to do good to whosoever cross my path. There are some organisations I formed for the progress of others but along the line some people usurped them for selfish end, I don’t care, I feel fulfilled with whatever I do. I have helped some artistes to get to the top and I won’t brag about it all these added to my good health.

What was the relationship between you and your kinsman, Chief I. K. Dairo?

Very cordial till he passed on. He was my junior brother just like Orlando Julius. You know Bobby Benson? He was in music business before I came back from London and we worked together and never had conflict. His son Tony is still very close to me.

What is responsible for the common unhealthy rivalry among artistes these days?

Oh. It is a mere waste of time and unnecessary. There is no cause for it, face your business and I face mine and let us move forward. Avoid envy and making enemies if you want to get to the peak of your career.

What would you have done the other way round if you have another opportunity?

My friend, a man lives but once, I have no regrets whatsoever in all I have done on earth. I give glory to God.

