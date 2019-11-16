Revitalising Textile Industry, Hope Of Spurring Economic Devt

The federal government’s commitment towards revitalising the cotton, garment and textile industry is in the hope of spurring the nation’s economic development, OLUSHOLA BELLO writes.

There is no doubt that the country’s comatose textile sector has been a great concern for this present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari. Indeed, the desire to turn the fortunes of the country’s textile industry has been a huge task for this present administration as it has come out with policies that will gear up the revival of the nation’s comatose textile industry and stop foreign imports.

The federal government, beyond providing finance to the sector, is creating domestic demand for the textile products through the implementation of the Executive Order 003, which mandate ‘procuring authorities to give preference to Nigerian companies and firms in the award of contracts, in line with the Public Procurement Act 2007.

The fortune of the country’s textile and garment sector have continued to decline for past decades following neglect by past administrations of government. However, government has been introducing different policies in order to revive the country’s comatose textile industry, which was once described as the engine room of the Nigerian economy in the early 80s. History Of Nigeria Textile Industry The textile industry used to be the second largest employer of labour after government’s civil service.It was a huge contributor to foreign exchange earnings for the country. In the 1980s, it was estimated that textile industry provided direct employment to about half a million with well over 250 operational factories and small scale production units across the country.

Another group of 1.75 million Nigerians were indirectly employed by the industry. This group includes the producers of the raw materials for the textile factories, the cotton growers/farmers including millions of middlemen, marketers of the finished products, tailors and garment makers, wholesalers and retailers and also traditional producers of local fabric. The country once had one of the finest, well developed and booming textile industries that rated third largest in Africa after Egypt and South Africa with over 250 vibrant factories operating above 50 per cent capacity utilisation.

The first modern textile industry in Nigeria, the Kaduna Textile Mill, started production in 1956. The primary reason for setting up the mill was to process the cotton being produced at the time, in the northern part of the country. By the 70s and the 80s, the Nigerian textile industry had grown to become the third largest in Africa. However, the story has changed in the last three decades as the industry has gone into comatose. From a peak of over 500,000 bales in 1969 to 1970, the estimated current national production is put at 100,000 metric tons of lint with an annual business revenue stimulated by cotton in Nigeria is in the excess of N100 billion.

Over the past decades, the volume of seed cotton production in Nigeria kept dropping from 180,000 MT in 2007/2008, to 54,000 MT in 2009/2010. Past efforts to revive textile manufacturing Over the last 12 years, the federal government has channelled three funding and reform interventions to the textile sector. Unfortunately, none of the interventions trickled down or lifted the sector from its present moribund state largely due to poor monitoring, implementation lapses and corruption. When all efforts made to revive the sector are dispassionately assessed, it would not be wrong to say that the Nigerian government has no doubt, severally demonstrated its commitment and determination to revive the industry over the years.

For instance, the administrations of Olusegun Obasanjo and Umaru Yar’Adua made commitments to revive the sector but the results of their efforts are yet to manifest in the sector. Also worthy to be mentioned in this context is that the Jonathan administration instituted a N100 billion Intervention Fund in 2010 for the Cotton, Textiles and Garment (CTG) industries to revive the industry. His administration in December 2012, announced that it released the sum of N60 billion to revitalise textile sector. Efforts Under Buhari Administration The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said its target is to revive the nation’s textile industry as well stop all form of capital flight through the importations fabrics. The CBN on October 29, 2019, facilitated the signing of two memoranda of understanding (MOU) among stakeholders in the country’s Cotton, Textiles and Garments (CTG) sector

The deal is considered as a major move towards complying with the Executive Order 003, which directs all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to grant preference to local content in their procurement of goods and services.

The first MOU signed was between the National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN) and Ginning Companies, to guarantee steady off-take and processing of cotton lint and cotton seeds; while the second was between the Nigerian Textile Manufacturers Association and the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police, Paramilitary Institutions & National Youth Service Corps to facilitate longterm contracts with Textile and Garment companies to manufacture uniforms in Nigeria for use by various arms of Nigeria’s uniform services.

Speaking at the epochmaking ceremony held in Abuja, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele expressed gladness that all stakeholders had keyed into the vision of President Buhari to grow and develop Nigeria’s agricultural sector and the wider economy. According to him, the ceremony, which also attracted four State Governors (Kaduna, Cross River, Gombe and Katsina), two ministers and Service Chiefs as well as Heads of Uniformed Services and labour leaders, was the result of almost two years of painstaking activities and consultations with key stakeholders in the CTG value chain.

While reeling out efforts made by the CBN, in collaboration with other agencies, to revamp the sector, Emefiele urged participants to collaborate closely in ensuring the patronage of local textile and garment factories in procurement of uniforms.

Also, the CBN has commenced the implementation of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive Order 003 with the injection of N100 billion as intervention fund to revive textile and cotton industry in the country. While, in an attempt to boost the Nigerian textile industry, the CBN on March 5, 2019 announced a ban on the importation of textile products into the country. According to the CBN governor, the action was taken to boost the textile industry and make the industry a more robust employer of labour.

Stakeholders view The directive for the agencies to source their uniforms locally was described by the director-general of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Muda Yusuf, has a good development that will have positive impact on the industry if it is well implemented. “The directive that uniform security agencies will be buying their fabric domestically will create some business for Companies in the sector because it is quite a huge budget,” he said.

Yusuf also said that the recent pronouncement by the CBN on the exclusion of all forms of textile materials from the forex market in both official and unofficial windows has grave implications for businesses in the fashion, tailoring, fashion accessories and garment industry in the country. He said that this industry is one of the fastest growing industry and has created amazing opportunities for many young Nigerians to express their creativity and innovation, saying that the sector is estimated at N5 trillion, creating about 500,000 jobs and provides significant value addition to fabrics, whether imported or domestically produced as the policy contemplation of the CBN will put all of these at risk.

He stated further that trading in textiles is a major economic activity in the country, both in the northern and southern part of the country. It is a market that responds to changing tastes and fashion trends in the country and beyond. Hundreds of thousands of women and men make a living in the marketing of textiles. “The policy makers cannot afford to ignore this segment of economic players.

The traders are the bridge between the producers and the consumers. It is therefore very important for policy makers take into account the full ramifications of the consequences of policies and collateral outcomes. “Today Nigeria is clearly the leader in Africa as far as the fashion industry is concerned. Currently the range of fabrics produced by the Nigerian textile industry cannot support the fashion industry in terms of the quantity and quality.

This vibrant industry should not be sacrificed on the altar of textile industry regeneration.” Also, the director-general of Nigerian Textile Manufacturers Association (NTMA), Hamma Kwajafa, said that the utilisation of local fabrics by the government agencies would be favourable to the textile industry.

According to Kwajafa, first, it will reduce our stock because companies are producing and have Mass stock in line with the executive order 003 of 2007 which promised us they are going to mop up everything. It will also create a market and provide us with outlet to sell our product. Recently, the Minister of Agricultural and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono disclosed that the federal government has reinstated its commitment towards revitalizing the Cotton, Garment and Textile industry aimed to create more employment and also grow the Nigerian economy.

He stated this when receiving audience from the Nigeria – Vietnam Chambers of Commerce and Industry (NVCI) delegation led by the Chairman, Mr. Oye Akinsemoyin, in Abuja. Nanono stressed the need to revitalise the textile industry, saying that “textile and garment is one of the three pillars that is very crucial to the development of this country and would reduce the issue of unemployment substantially because of its nature, the textile, garment and cotton are the core of the Agro allied industry.” The Minister pointed out that “The government is ready to create enabling environment that will attract foreign investors in the textile industry.”

In his Presentation, the president, Nigeria – Vietnam of Commerce and Industry (NVCI), Mr. Oye Akinsemoyin stressed that “There is need for the federal government to focus on revitalising in the industry line with the President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy of economic diversification.” Given the importance of high productivity of the textile industry in boosting economic growth stakeholders said that it is apparent that Nigeria must give priority to the textile industry and indeed, the entire spectrum of the manufacturing industry to improve the fortunes of the Nigerian people and the economy

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

