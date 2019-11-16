COVER STORIES
Sanwo-Olu Begins Payment Of N35,000 New Minimum Wage November
the agreement reached between the Lagos State Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, (JNC), and Lagos State government, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday disclosed that it would commence the payment of the new minimum wage and the consequential adjustment rates to public workers in the state this month end.
This was revealed in a statement by the state chairman of JNC, comrade Rasaq Adio Falade made public at the end of the meeting with the state government witnessed by representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Alausa, Ikeja.
The statement, titled, “Conclusion of negotiations on the minimum wage and consequential adjustment of salaries for Lagos State public sector workers,” read in part: “Consequent upon series of meetings and discussions held between the Lagos State JNC on the payment of the new minimum wage to Lagos State public sector workers, necessary terms of settlement and agreement was reached today 15th November 2019.”
According to him, the National Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, NJPSNC, and the Federal Government’s Negotiations and consequential adjustment of salaries produced the following figures on Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure, CONPSS: Grade Level, GL. 01-06=N30,000, GL. 07=23.2 per cent, GL. 08=20 per cent, GL. 09=19 per cent, GL.10-14=16 per cent, GL. 15-17=14 per cent.
He added, ‘’Comparatively and in consonance with the pronouncements of the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, find below the product of the process of negotiations that were painstakingly undertaken and concluded with the Lagos State government by the labour movement for the public sector workers.
“Lagos State Salaries Consequential Adjustment/Increase, GL. 01-06=N35,000.09 b. GL. 07=30 per cent, GL. 08-10=25 per cent, GL. 12-14=22.5 per cent, GL. 15-17=20 per cent.”
He added that payment of allowances peculiar to certain professions/sectors such as Health Workers, Medical Personnel, Teachers, among other embedded in their respective Consolidated Salary Structures, “such as CONHESS, CONMESS, CONTISS, shall be paid for those stated items ( Hazard, Call, Shift, and others) at such rates as provided in the various salaries of government approved in 2011.
“On payment of arrears the new Minimum Wage Act came into effect on the 18th April 2019 as such, it was agreed that payment of the six and half months arrears shall be made and concluded by the first quarter of the Year 2020.”
