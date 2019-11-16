SPORTS
Super Eagles Will Struggle In Lesotho – Musa
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has said that he and his colleague will struggle to cope with the artificial turf when they take on their Lesotho’s counterpart in matchday2 of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) qualifiers in Maseru, tomorrow.
The three-time African champions kicked off their campaign in the qualifiers with a 2-1 victory against the Republic of Benin in Uyo on Wednesday. Stephane Sessegnon opened the scoring in the encounter before the Super Eagles came from behind to claim three points courtesy of goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu.
The victory ensured Gernot Rohr’s men lead the group with three points from one game while Sierra Leone and the Crocodiles are second and third, respectively, and Benin are bottom the group with zero points. Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s match, Captain Ahmed Musa said he expects the players to struggle in the game that will be played in Maseuru’s stadium with an artificial turf.
”We are going to play on an artificial pitch; it is not that easy because some of the players are not used to playing on a synthetic pitch. ”But we know what everybody expects from us so we are going there to do our best to win.” he said.
The Super Eagles and their officials depart Nigeria yesterday ahead of Sunday’s match. The contingent flied to the Moshoeshoe 1 International Airport, Maseru from Uyo aboard a chartered flight. The team is expected to have a feel of the Setsoto Stadium, today. This will be the third time Nigeria will meet Lesotho, with the Super Eagles claiming victory in their previous two encounters. The Super Eagles will hope to make it six points from two games when they take on the Crocodiles on Sunday.
MOST READ
As Kogi, Bayelsa People Go To The Polls Today
EFCC Jails Abuja Based Internet Fraudster
Pastor, Sister In Court Over Theft Of 8-month-old Baby
12,000 SMEs To Participate In Jumia Black Friday
Wike Releases N132m For Corps Members’ Allowances
World Bank To Spend $40m On MCRP Projects
Army Remains Committed To Professional Roles To Curb Insecurity, Says COAS
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS11 hours ago
IGP Redeploys Police Commissioners
-
FEATURES24 hours ago
Sokoto APC And The Quest For Tambuwal’s Seat
-
FEATURES24 hours ago
Bayelsa/Kogi Polls: Fears Over Possible Inducement Of Voters, Officials
-
COLUMNS23 hours ago
WNTV @ 60: Retelling Awolowo’s Timeless Legacy
-
METRO14 hours ago
2 Killed, Score Injured In Fuel Tanker Explosion On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
-
NEWS23 hours ago
APC, PDP In War Of Words Over Proposed Airport In Benue
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
Minister, Telcos Clash Over Order To Deactivate Voicemails
-
OPINION20 hours ago
APOSTLE CHIBUZOR CHINYERE: 21st Century Towering Giant