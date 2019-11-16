Super Eagles Will Struggle In Lesotho – Musa

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has said that he and his colleague will struggle to cope with the artificial turf when they take on their Lesotho’s counterpart in matchday2 of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) qualifiers in Maseru, tomorrow.

The three-time African champions kicked off their campaign in the qualifiers with a 2-1 victory against the Republic of Benin in Uyo on Wednesday. Stephane Sessegnon opened the scoring in the encounter before the Super Eagles came from behind to claim three points courtesy of goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu.

The victory ensured Gernot Rohr’s men lead the group with three points from one game while Sierra Leone and the Crocodiles are second and third, respectively, and Benin are bottom the group with zero points. Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s match, Captain Ahmed Musa said he expects the players to struggle in the game that will be played in Maseuru’s stadium with an artificial turf.

”We are going to play on an artificial pitch; it is not that easy because some of the players are not used to playing on a synthetic pitch. ”But we know what everybody expects from us so we are going there to do our best to win.” he said.

The Super Eagles and their officials depart Nigeria yesterday ahead of Sunday’s match. The contingent flied to the Moshoeshoe 1 International Airport, Maseru from Uyo aboard a chartered flight. The team is expected to have a feel of the Setsoto Stadium, today. This will be the third time Nigeria will meet Lesotho, with the Super Eagles claiming victory in their previous two encounters. The Super Eagles will hope to make it six points from two games when they take on the Crocodiles on Sunday.

